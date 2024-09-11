Lille's Angel Gomes is Newcastle United's top transfer target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

New England star Angel Gomes has become Newcastle's top target.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England have left the door open in their hunt for a permanent manager by sounding out a number of external candidates.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited his war of words with Erik ten Hag by telling the Manchester United manager he sent out the wrong message when he said the club were a "long way" from being able to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited his war of words with Erik ten Hag

Kevin Sinfield has been offered a new three-year contract by the Rugby Football Union with England coach Steve Borthwick desperate to keep the rugby league icon on his coaching staff.

Jon Rahm has been given a final warning that he needs to settle his LIV Golf fines - or at least appeal the sanction - by noon on Thursday if he wants to begin to make himself eligible for next year's Ryder Cup.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are still waiting to discover the full extent of Martin Odegaard's ankle injury but their captain is expected to be unavailable for at least three weeks.

Image: Arsenal are still waiting to discover the full extent of Martin Odegaard's ankle injury

Chelsea have appointed a media expert with no experience of running a football club as the first chief executive officer of their women's team. Aki Mandhar has been headhunted to run the Women's Super League champions from her position as general manager of the Athletic, the sports website owned by the New York Times.

DAILY MAIL

Alejandro Garnacho has risked the wrath of Erik ten Hag by controversially liking an Instagram post. The Manchester United winger liked a post from Fabrizio Romano detailing Cristiano Ronaldo's recent criticism of Red Devils manager Ten Hag.

Wesley Fofana has revealed that he contemplated leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Image: Wesley Fofana [right] has revealed that he contemplated leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window

Chelsea are closing in on confirming their 41st departure of a hectic summer by loaning David Datro Fofana to AEK Athens before the Greek transfer window closes on Wednesday.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are still waiting to assess the full extent of the injury suffered by Nathan Ake on international duty.

Image: Manchester City are still waiting to assess the full extent of the injury suffered by Nathan Ake on international duty

William Gallas has warned Chelsea has been left in a "real mess" because of the civil war in the boardroom.

DAILY EXPRESS

Frank Lampard reportedly remains on the Football Association's radar as they continue their search for the next England manager.

Image: Frank Lampard reportedly remains on the Football Association's radar as they continue their search for the next England manager

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are set to open talks with Alistair Johnston over a new deal to bring him in line with the club's top earners.

Former English FA high flyer Adrian Bevington has revealed why he wants to land the vacant CEO role at Rangers.