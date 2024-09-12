Ashley Cole to leave Birmingham City for full-time Football Association role - Paper Talk

Plus: Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may face up to 12 games on the sidelines after his FA charge; Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is not facing punishment from The FA for racist and homophobic chanting; Manuel Ugarte is set to make his debut for Man Utd at Southampton on Saturday
Thursday 12 September 2024 23:18, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE ATHLETIC
Ashley Cole is set to leave Birmingham City and join The Football Association (FA) on a full-time basis.
THE SUN
Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur could face up to 12 games on the sidelines following his FA charge.
David Beckham will lead soccer legends and dignitaries saluting England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at his star-studded funeral in Sweden on Friday.
Arsenal ace Jorginho revealed he is planning to transition to coaching after his retirement.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is not facing punishment from The FA for alleged racist and homophobic chanting, despite Rodrigo Bentancur being charged with aiming a slur at his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Son Heung-min.
A proposal for an Anglo-Welsh league is being considered by Premiership clubs as part of a consultation to explore ways of increasing the value of future broadcasting deals.
THE GUARDIAN
Celta Vigo's former captain Hugo Mallo has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a woman who was working as the Espanyol mascot in the final moments before a game in La Liga.
The Sale Sharks second-row Jonny Hill is set to learn his fate when he meets with the police on Monday after an investigation was launched following an incident with a Bath supporter at last season's semi-final at the Rec in June.
DAILY MAIL
Erling Haaland can take compassionate leave if the Manchester City striker requires time away after the death of close friend Ivar Eggja.
Manuel Ugarte is in line to make his debut for Manchester United at Southampton on Saturday after returning from international duty with Uruguay.
PSG have refused to pay Kylian Mbappe almost £50m in unpaid wages despite being ordered to do so - with the explosive saga now set to be settled in court.
DAILY RECORD
James Tavernier is set to remain at Rangers after snubbing a move to Turkey.