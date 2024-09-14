Arsenal links persist for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres continues to be linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe's dispute with Paris Saint-Germain has escalated as the French giants refuse to cough up £46m in unpaid wages owed to their ex-star.

Nemanja Vidic's son, Luka, has followed in his father's footsteps by signing his first professional football contract in Serbia.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

UEFA has warned that England could be banned from European competition - including the Euros it will host in 2028 - if there is government interference on the planned new regulator.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ashley Cole has left his role as an assistant coach at Birmingham City to focus on his coaching ambitions with the national team.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was left in disbelief after Jhon Duran scored a goal of the season contender against Everton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player All the best angles of Jhon Duran's stunning winner for Aston Villa as they defeated Everton 3-2 at Villa Park

Leeds United have paid tribute to their former captain Sol Bamba, who passed away last month after a battle with cancer, aged 39.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Matthijs de Ligt has allayed injury fears after being hauled off during Manchester United's win over Southampton.

Erik ten Hag launched a passionate defence of Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward's season exploded into life at Southampton.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Harry Kane shattered Erling Haaland's Bundesliga record with his latest Bayern Munich hat-trick to cap the perfect week after making his 100th appearance for England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Bundesliga match between Holstein Kiel and Bayern Munich

STAR ON SUNDAY

Jorginho has admitted there's a mentality difference between Arsenal and Chelsea - and it's all thanks to Mikel Arteta.

SUNDAY RECORD

Defiant Ianis Hagi reckons that a recall to the Rangers' first-team remains on the cards despite a hardline stance from Philippe Clement.

John Bennett has stepped down as chairman of Rangers for health reasons.