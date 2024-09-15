Manchester City could be hit with points deductions 'across multiple seasons' - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal's injury crisis may have got worse after Bukayo Saka was taken off injured in the Gunners' 1-0 North London derby win over Tottenham.

Fans have accused the Premier League of issuing several yellow cards this weekend to justify Declan Rice's red card last month.

Robin van Persie has suffered an embarrassing 9-1 defeat as manager of Dutch side Heerenveen in just his fourth game in charge.

DAILY MAIL

Everton boss Sean Dyche is reportedly ready to axe Jordan Pickford if his poor form doesn't improve.

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is still without a club and has had his hunger to still play football called into question.

DAILY MIRROR

The findings of the independent commission that will hear the 115 charges against Manchester City are unlikely to be published until 2025.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has slammed the increased fixture burden facing players and said there is a "limit" to how much they can endure.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to join Marseille.

DAILY EXPRESS

Hitting Manchester City with points deductions across multiple seasons if they are found guilty of breaching financial rules has reportedly been proposed by a 'senior figure' in the game.

Cristian Romero has caused a stir on social media by briefly reposting a report suggesting Tottenham chiefs forced him to organise his own travel back from international duty.

THE TIMES

The government is coming under pressure from UEFA to scrap a controversial clause that will require the new independent football regulator (IFR) to take into account "foreign and trade policy" when making decisions about club owners and directors.

Sean Dyche is under pressure after taking blame for another Everton loss from 2-0 up.

DAILY RECORD

Jota put former rivalries aside with ex-Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara at Rennes training.

Frustrated Jim Goodwin admitted a slow start cost Dundee United their unbeaten Scottish Premiership run after losing to Rangers.

Billy Dodds admits he nearly signed for Celtic twice during his playing career.

Philippe Clement has vowed that people will see a very different Rangers now they are returning home to Ibrox after being forced to play a handful of home games at Hampden Park.