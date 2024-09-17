Rodri and Trent Alexander-Arnold part of ambitious transfer plan at Real Madrid - Paper Talk

Plus: Jadon Sancho is impressing at Chelsea after putting in extra workload; Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to Ibrox as Rangers boss; Andy Carroll is reportedly set to join a fourth-tier French club from Ligue 2 side Amiens
Tuesday 17 September 2024 23:14, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
INDEPENDENT
Real Madrid are already planning their next European era, as they aim to sign Rodri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and either William Saliba or Cristian Romero.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The Football Association has been urged to take action amid an alarming rise in sexism at football matches.
Steve Borthwick's search for a new defence coach has hit a stumbling block with French clubs warning the England rugby union boss off his two leading candidates.
DAILY MAIL
Real Madrid are reportedly banking on a damaging outcome for Manchester City in their 'trial of the century' to swoop for midfielder Rodri.
Leicester have sought clarification from the Premier League amid doubts over the VAR process that saw them concede the opening goal in last Saturday's draw with Crystal Palace.
Nine-time England international Andy Carroll is reportedly set to join a fourth-tier French club from Ligue 2 side Amiens.
GUARDIAN
Anthony Taylor will not referee a Premier League match this weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media after Chelsea's 1-0 win at Bournemouth.
Premiership coaches believe existing red-card protocols should be changed in an effort to keep '15 vs 15' on the field and avoid "destroying the game" after three major finals last season were marred by sendings off.
DAILY STAR
Chelsea's Jadon Sancho is earning stripes off the pitch as he has reportedly turned up to training ahead of time while catching the eye of Enzo Maresca with his dedication.
SCOTTISH SUN
Kenny Miller admits it hurts him to see how Celtic are moving away from Rangers.
Rangers have been credited with a bold move to snap up former Ajax and Inter Milan star Davy Klaassen, who is under free agency.
DAILY RECORD
Trevor Carson has opened up on the collapse of his move to Celtic.
Steven Gerrard is keeping a laser focus on Al Ettifaq after talk of a Rangers return was ramped up with Dave King's pubic bid to return to Ibrox as chair.