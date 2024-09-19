Man City face expulsion from Premier League and more if found guilty of financial breaches - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are in danger of being thrown out of more than just the Premier League if they are found guilty of serious breaches of its financial rules.

Leading players due to appear at FIFA's expanded Club World Cup next summer have asked for clarification on the status of those whose contracts expire at the end of June - midway through the controversial new tournament.

Lewis Hamilton has accused FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of using racially charged language in calling for Formula 1 drivers to stop acting "like rappers".

There is growing concern among Premiership clubs that the new beefed-up 30-game limit for players as part of the new professional game partnership will force them into odd tactical selections during the season.

THE SUN

Jesse Lingard has been fined by South Korean police after breaking two road rules during a scooter ride in Seoul.

Former referee Carlos Chandia has admitted to purposefully avoiding booking Lionel Messi in return for the superstar's match-worn shirt in 2007.

Manchester City title winner Jesus Navas has declared "I can't take it anymore" after admitting that chronic pain is forcing him into retirement.

Newcastle are reportedly monitoring 18-year-old Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli.

DAILY MAIL

Jude Bellingham has been awarded a hefty pay rise at Real Madrid to bring his yearly salary level with Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain.

Alexander Isak has suffered a toe injury and is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Fulham.

Martin Zubimendi reportedly regrets snubbing Liverpool this summer in favour of staying at Real Sociedad.

DAILY MIRROR

Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss Manchester City's title showdown with Arsenal - but his injury is understood to not rule him out long-term.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have completed the signings of teenagers Samuel Lusale and James Overy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has organised an emergency briefing with global television executives for Friday as he attempts to drum up interest in the FIFA Club World Cup, with the world governing body so far failing to announce a single broadcast deal for the tournament.

Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman has become the youngest player ever to score in a UEFA Youth League game - aged 14 years, eight months, and 19 days.

Dinamo Zagreb have sacked head coach Sergej Jakirovic two days after the club lost 9-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Chelsea Women right-back Jorja Fox, on loan at Crystal Palace, is set for an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal have sold more than 40,000 tickets for their Women's Super League opener with Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly drawn up a five-man shortlist as part of their search for a new right-back.

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly 'desperate' to leave the club in search of more regular playing time, with a potential move on the cards in the January transfer window.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs have been warned they may see their Ibrox allocation for next week's Premiership clash slashed - or even cut completely - if Rangers cannot get their Copland Road works finished on time.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dave King wants an Ibrox EGM - to let the fans decide who runs Rangers.