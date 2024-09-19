Man Utd missed out on Xavi Simons signing in summer transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

Manchester United missed out on a blockbuster move for Xavi Simons during the summer window despite the club's spending spree, it has been revealed.

Nantes owner Waldemar Kita has rubbished claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold was in talks to purchase the French side.

Mason Greenwood is being tracked by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, reports say.

England players are not happy at having to pay 10 per cent commission to the PFA on commercial work during international duty.

Chelsea's Champions League winner Salomon Kalou has come out of retirement to join a second-division club in the Ivory Coast.

Manchester United have enlisted help from a global architecture group to develop a 'masterplan' for the Old Trafford area.

Newcastle are planning to offer Anthony Gordon a new contract that would make him the highest paid player at the club amid interest from their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher could be handed a rare opportunity this weekend amid Alisson's injury worries.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has confirmed his desire to see the club remain at the City Ground.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised global broadcasters in a video call on Friday that venues in the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup next June and July will be announced by the end of September, increasing the pressure on his organisation to finalise negotiations with stadiums and cities across the country within 10 days.

Liga Portugal have pledged to plant 200 trees in the country for every goal scored in Primeira Liga, the top flight of Portuguese football, on matchday six.

The Football Association (FA) and US Soccer are in talks to stage an international friendly between England and the USMNT before the men's World Cup in 2026.

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira believes his old side "have to win" against Manchester City if they are to stand any chance of toppling the reigning Premier League champions.

Chelsea will apply for football agent Saif Alrubie's multi-million-pound lawsuit against the club to be thrown out of court.

Premiership clubs will face fines of up to £250,000 if they fail to field a quota of England-qualified players (EQPs) this season.

FIFA is set to announce staging agreements with eight stadiums for the Club World Cup in the strongest indication yet that the controversial new tournament will take place as planned next summer.

Guy Kinnings, the chief executive of the European Tour Group, has conceded a crucial appeals process involving Ryder Cup duo Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton may not be concluded before the event returns next September.

Manchester United have reportedly sounded out former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as part of a contingency plan for the season ahead.

Benni McCarthy is targeting a return to management after leaving Manchester United in the summer and has set his sights on a role in either Africa or the USA.

The FA has written to Steve Cooper to remind him of his responsibilities after he accused the Premier League of using "false images" in the VAR controversy during Leicester City's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

A football hooligan who seriously assaulted another England fan at Euro 2024 has received a three-year banning order after the police used facial recognition technology for the first time at an overseas tournament.

American broadcasters and sponsors may want Premier League matches to be played in the United States but experts in the field say there are simply too many hurdles for that to happen.

Lord Coe has a fighting chance of becoming the next president of the IOC - and is the best-equipped of the seven candidates to confront the growing challenges facing the organisation, insiders say.

Blackburn Rovers' star Lewis Travis has leapt to the defence of Todd Cantwell amid the swirls that surrounded the end of his Rangers career.

Disappointed Reo Hatate has conceded he was "frustrated" to be snubbed by Japan despite his latest international call-up.

Tom Lawrence is planning further talks with Wales boss Craig Bellamy as the Rangers ace eyes a return from his international exile.

