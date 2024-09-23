Premier League clubs send concerns to PGMOL over Arsenal's use of the 'dark arts' - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are caught in a time-wasting storm as it emerged that teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly was cautioned for unsporting behaviour after appearing to relay a message to David Raya during Sunday's frenetic draw at Manchester City.

Premier League clubs have sent concerns about 'gamesmanship' and Arsenal's repeated use of the "dark arts" throughout last season to the PGMOL.

Barcelona are considering signing another goalkeeper after Marc-Andre ter Stegen picked up a season-ending knee injury during their 5-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday afternoon.

Phil Jones has revealed which Manchester United manager left him 'absolutely raging' and feeling 'humiliated' before a furious dressing room meltdown.

THE TIMES

Several angry Premier League clubs are set to put the heat on the referees' chief Howard Webb over what they claim is a series of mistakes by officials this season.

Ticket prices for the Wimbledon singles finals have exceeded the £300 mark for the first time as the All England Club bids to capitalise on the record level of interest in attending the 2025 championships.

THE ATHLETIC

Rodri is set to be ruled out for a significant period of time after suffering a serious knee injury in the Premier League draw with Arsenal and there are fears he may not return this season.

Ferland Mendy has extended his contract at Real Madrid for three more years.

DAILY MIRROR

Leandro Trossard told his team-mates he did not hear the whistle before being sent off against Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson has hit out at Ajax's summer transfer strategy after a draw with Go Ahead Eagles left them sitting ninth in the Eredivisie.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has remained coy about his future at Liverpool beyond the summer, claiming trophies will be a key factor in his contract talks.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal sporting director Edu has reportedly identified four transfer targets to improve Mikel Arteta's squad when the market reopens. The Gunners have undergone a rebuilding process over the last few years to successfully transform into Premier League title contenders.

Gareth Southgate could be about to make his return to management in the Premier League after being identified as a target, according to reports. The former England boss has been away from the dugout since leaving the Three Lions after leading them to the Euro 2024 final.

Image: Gareth Southgate could be about to return to management

Gary Neville has opened up about a terrifying moment when he feared for his life, believing he was having a heart attack while on a plane.

THE SUN

Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay is "under observation" over his diet at Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

Erling Haaland has been caught appearing to use his mobile phone as he left the Etihad on Sunday night - while behind the wheel of his brand new £250,000 motor.

Anthony Taylor is caught in a new refereeing rumpus involving Nottingham Forest after a heated draw at Brighton that saw three red cards.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of not knowing "how to play football" by a former Real Madrid star.

Genoa star Ruslan Malinovskyi was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after suffering a horror ankle break.

EVENING STANDARD

Gabriel has told Manchester City that Arsenal are "waiting for them at our ground" after their "battle" at Etihad Stadium.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association will take action following the "flagrant" crackdown on free speech that saw Telegraph Sport's Chief Sports Writer banned from Wembley for Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat by Daniel Dubois.

Image: Daniel Dubois (right) and Anthony Joshua (left)

SCOTTISH SUN

Two ex top-flight referees are suing the SFA claiming they were sidelined for being too old.