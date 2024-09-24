Gareth Southgate emerges as possible Everton managerial target - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Ex-England manager Gareth Southgate has reportedly emerged as a possible target for the US-based group set to take control of Everton.

Ivan Toney reportedly had one shortcoming which meant he was discarded from Manchester United's shortlist this summer.

Sven-Goran Eriksson hit out at one former colleague at the FA over his affairs scandal in a new book that is set to be published after the legendary former England manager's death.

THE TIMES

Lord's has announced a hike in ticket prices for next year's Test matches despite criticism that the high cost of attending had resulted in falling attendances this summer.

One of France's all-time greats Thierry Dusautoir has told the British & Irish Lions that they must move heaven and earth to ensure the flanker Jack Willis tours Australia next year.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is set to join Qatari side Al-Gharafa, five months on from receiving medical clearance to return to football after a life-threatening accident.

DAILY MIRROR

Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor will each be back on refereeing duties in Week 6 of the Premier League campaign.

Former Manchester United forward Bebe revealed that leaving Old Trafford was the best moment of his life.

Former Premier League winger Andros Townsend has suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold will find a summer move to Real Madrid tough to turn down.

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their title battle with Manchester City after a new supercomputer predicted the rest of the season with Rodri absent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Blitz analyses how much of an impact the injury to Rodri will be to Manchester City

Mark Halsey is stunned that Erling Haaland has avoided retrospective punishment from the authorities following the bad-blooded clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell have held clear-the-air talks to move on from a frustrating summer transfer window at Newcastle United, according to reports.

Donny van de Beek ended his disastrous four-year Manchester United career in the summer by moving to Girona, but his fortunes don't appear to have improved at the La Liga club, with reports claiming he has encountered problems adapting to life in Spain.

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is reportedly determined to return to full fitness ahead of his side's December trip to Arsenal.

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper David James has expressed his disappointment over Andre Onana's performance at Manchester United since his £47m move from Inter Milan.

THE SUN

Arsenal chief executive Tim Lewis refused to shake hands with Manchester City's top brass after Sunday's dramatic game at the Etihad.

EVENING STANDARD

Kieran Trippier is "desperate" to move on from Newcastle United - and three top European clubs are racing to sign the defender.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has defended the decision to scrap new senior season tickets from next season, saying the club's "whole financing model will come into question" if they do not cut down on the number of concessions at the stadium.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association will take action following the "flagrant" crackdown on free speech that saw Telegraph Sport's Chief Sports Writer banned from Wembley for Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat by Daniel Dubois.

A 99-year-old actress has promised to "chain myself to the grounds" if Wimbledon's controversial expansion goes ahead.

SCOTTISH SUN

Malmo lit the blue touchpaper ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Rangers with the words: 'We've Missed You'.

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte has taken a broad swipe at the allegations made against him following his time in charge at Ibrox. He also claimed that he was told by HMRC that they should have done a deal with the club to avoid it going into administration.