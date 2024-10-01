Erik ten Hag backed by senior players to turn Manchester United form around - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Erik ten Hag has support within the Manchester United dressing room among senior players as he fights for his future at the club.

Newcastle United will be left with a bill of around £1bn if they push ahead with a proposal to expand and rebuild St James' Park.

The Football Association has been accused of "wasting" a coroner's time after claiming that it was not in the public interest for him to investigate whether football killed a former professional player with dementia.

English cricket is ready to block players appearing in franchise leagues amid fears of an exodus of talent during the domestic season.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United players would welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy becoming their next manager if Erik ten Hag gets sacked.

Dwight McNeil fired Everton to their first three points of the season over the weekend - and he celebrated in style, making a trip to his local Toby Carvery.

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag's former assistant Benni McCarthy has claimed the Dutchman lacks "passion", "wasted Cristiano Ronaldo", and admits "it's not easy" under his leadership.

DAILY MIRROR

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted retirement is on the horizon after admitting his priority is no longer winning awards for being the best player.

DAILY MAIL

Victor Osimhen has boldly declared his own price tag, insisting his transfer value should be in excess of €100m (£83.3m).

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has quashed any speculation linking him with the Germany national team role.

THE ATHLETIC

Image: Harry Kane was forced off through injury late on in Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend

Bayern Munich are set to make a late decision on the availability of striker Harry Kane before Wednesday's Champions League tie against Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest have arranged a deal with Viv Anderson to buy the European Cup winner's medal that their former player had put up for auction.

DAILY RECORD

Ianis Hagi's return to the Rangers first team has boosted the dressing room - after several prominent top team stars backed him to be welcomed back.

Crisis-hit Inverness CT are on the verge of going into administration.