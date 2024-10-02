Cole Palmer central to Lee Carsley's England plans ahead of squad announcement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lee Carsley is intent on making Cole Palmer central to his England plans as he prepares to name his squad for the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

DAILY MIRROR

Russell Martin is at increasing risk of losing his job as a result of Southampton's sorry start to the season.

Martin Odegaard has been left out of Norway's upcoming international fixtures as his absence continues.

Manchester United's flight to Porto was hit with a lengthy delay because of bad weather - just 24 hours before kick-off. Erik ten Hag's squad landed in Portugal three hours later than scheduled on Wednesday evening, scuppering their preparations ahead of Thursday's Europa League match.

Former Arsenal defender Cedric Soares says he is "ready to join" a new club, having left the Gunners at the end of last season.

THE SUN

Barcelona are reportedly considering a shock move for Neymar.

Dominic Solanke is hoping for a long-awaited England recall on Thursday.

DAILY MAIL

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi insists he has zero regrets about turning down a move to Liverpool in the summer despite his side's poor start to the season.

Thierry Henry has revealed that he didn't rate Bukayo Saka while he was in Arsenal's academy.

Lionel Messi will return to Argentina's national team for the South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The 37-year-old star had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury.

THE GUARDIAN

The Red Bull team principal, ­Christian Horner, has indicated Liam Lawson has an opportunity to make his case to replace Sergio Perez and line up alongside Max Verstappen for the team, potentially as early as next season.

George Ford faces missing England's autumn campaign due to the injury he sustained on Sale duty last Saturday.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke is expected to return from a groin injury after the October international break.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign South American youngster Diego Leon.

DAILY RECORD

Callum McGregor insists Celtic owe their supporters an apology after their battering by Borussia Dortmund.