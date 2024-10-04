Everton could move to appoint Jose Mourinho as new manager if Friedkin Group complete takeover - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Everton could be set to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Premier League if the Friedkin Group complete their potential takeover of the Toffees.

THE GUARDIAN

The Manchester United co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has added to the uncertainty of Erik ten Hag's future by declaring any decision on the manager is "not my call".

Eddie Howe has indicated a preference for Newcastle remaining at St James' Park rather than moving to a new stadium and described the club's potential relocation as a "betrayal."

THE SUN

Manchester City are on a collision course with the Premier League again after the champions' plea for a delayed start to next season was rejected.

The outcome of the Lassana Diarra case has everybody worried, according to West Ham vice-chairperson Karren Brady.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's academy has been boosted by the arrival of a number of leadership hires from Premier League rivals as the Blues look to build on Cobham's reputation as a conveyor belt of talent.

Kevin De Bruyne has asked to be left out of Belgium's upcoming games, coach Domenico Tedesco has revealed.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson made a surprise appearance at the Reds' AXA Training Centre on Friday.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta doesn't mind Bukayo Saka talking up Arsenal's title chances - even when their bogey team is coming to town.

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has admitted he would be open to a return if Ruud van Nistelrooy was to become manager.

Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren says Erik ten Hag has made it through this kind of 'crisis' several times before

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester will not appeal the decision to ban head coach Michael Cheika despite being left incensed at the "shambolic" disciplinary process and questioning the panel's impartiality.

Indian Premier League franchises could sign players to multi-team contracts - which include the Hundred - as part of plans being discussed to help the English competition lure the world's best talent.

DAILY RECORD

Jimmy Thelin has told those tipping Aberdeen as title contenders that the Don "have won nothing yet".

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers were sweating on a partial stadium ban after pyro chaos at Ibrox on Thursday night.