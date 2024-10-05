Ruud van Nistelrooy to be offered Man Utd job on interim basis if Erik ten Hag sacked - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be offered the Manchester United manager's job on an interim basis if Erik ten Hag is sacked after Sunday's trip to Aston Villa but is worried about being seen as the man who betrayed his compatriot.

Manchester United and Manchester City are locking horns for highly-rated Swansea City youth duo Harlan Perry and Brogan Popham.

Aston Villa

Manchester United Sunday 6th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren says Erik ten Hag has made it through this kind of 'crisis' several times before during his Old Trafford tenure

Martin Odegaard insists he is "getting better and better by the day" as he works his way back to fitness.

Tyler Dibling will be rewarded with a bumper new deal following his meteoric rise at Southampton.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United are looking at a complete rebuild of St James' Park, rather than just an expansion, as part of a major redevelopment of the surrounding area that would bring far more than merely a new football stadium.

THE OBSERVER

Keir Starmer faces a new row in the freebies scandal as it is revealed the Premier League and top clubs handed giveaways worth more than £100,000 to MPs, including the prime minister and nine serving cabinet ministers, during the battle over a new football regulator.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debut on Saturday in an event in which The Matrix star spun out at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Aaron Ramsdale was moved to tears after being given a rapturous reception from Arsenal supporters after making his first return to the Emirates on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s match against Southampton in the Premier League

New footage has emerged showing the extensive damage Gent fans caused at Stamford Bridge during their side's defeat at Chelsea on Thursday.

Manchester City fans unfurled a massive banner at the Etihad that told manager Pep Guardiola they wanted him to stay.

France head coach Didier Deschamps was left stunned after seeing Kylian Mbappe included in Real Madrid's weekend squad just a day after refusing to select him for national team duty, according to reports.

Tyrone Mings took a significant step on his road to recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury by starting a game for Aston Villa's U21 side on Saturday.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Gary O'Neil says he has "no idea" if he will be allowed to carry on as Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach after a heavy loss at Brentford extended their worst start to a Premier League season in 20 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr chiefs to make Kevin De Bruyne an offer he cannot refuse.

Steve Holland is eyeing a No 1 job - even if Gareth Southgate gets back into work.

Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl lambasted Liverpool hero Dietmar Hamann after his stinging criticism of Harry Kane.

Neymar is set to buy his own £7m private island off the coast of Brazil, according to reports.

Stoke flop and two-time Champions League winner Jese Rodriguez has signed for his 10th club to add to his nomadic career.

THE ATHLETIC

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta says the club will "evaluate" the future of Paul Pogba after the midfielder's four-year ban for failing an anti-doping test was reduced to 18 months on Friday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why Paul Pogba's four-year drug ban has been reduced to 18 months after a successful appeal

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said he has no regrets over dropping Ousmane Dembele from his squad after "not meeting obligations".

SUNDAY MAIL

Out of favour Luis Palma has reportedly been left out of the Honduras squad to allow him to concentrate on fighting for his future at Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Angus Gunn is a doubt for Scotland's Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

Rangers star Vaclav Cerny has deleted his Instagram account in the wake of his horror miss against Lyon on Thursday night.