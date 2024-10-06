Real Madrid to ignite a move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold? - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Real Madrid could be forced to rethink their pursuit of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold after Dani Carvajal picked up a serious injury.

Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson has confirmed his allegiance to England despite already being capped by Jamaica.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been swamped with offers to make a behind-the-scenes documentary of the club's planned revival under new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Harry Kane gave England an injury scare as he was forced off in Bayern Munich's dramatic 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana will be banned for this month's clash at Liverpool after becoming the first Premier League players to collect five yellow cards this season.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is expected to discover on Monday whether there will be any repercussions after video appeared to show him putting his hand in the face of Morato during a fiery 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea face yet another FA rap with a £50,000 fine on the way for the six yellow cards their players picked up in Sunday's ill-disciplined draw with Nottingham Forest.

Kai Havertz has been forced to withdraw from international duty in the latest injury blow for Arsenal.

Ezri Konsa faces a spell on the sidelines after the Aston Villa defender suffered an injury that is set to rule him out of England duty.

Paul Pogba is in talks with Juventus aimed at ending his second stint with the Serie A club.

DAILY STAR

Romeo Lavia's Chelsea dream could be turning into a nightmare as club chiefs appear to be running out of patience with the 20-year-old.

THE ATHLETIC

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun dislocated his left shoulder during AS Monaco's victory over Rennes on Saturday.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and defender Eder Militao will miss Brazil's October international fixtures due to injuries.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jonny Evans admitted Manchester United players have been affected by uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future amid the club's worst start to a season in the Premier League era.

SCOTTISH SUN

Gutted Ross County manager Don Cowie put referee Kevin Clancy on the spot over Celtic's late winner - but was blanked.