Angel Gomes refuses to rule out potential return to Man Utd - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Angel Gomes admits he would never be able to rule out a return to Manchester United amid growing transfer interest in the midfielder.

Image: Angel Gomes made his England debut last month

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Under-pressure Erik ten Hag believes he retains Manchester United's backing as the club's power brokers prepare to meet in London on Tuesday.

Michael Cheika, the Leicester head coach, felt as though he was "not really wanted" in the Premiership after being found guilty of disrespecting the independent matchday doctor in the Tigers' opening weekend victory at Exeter.

THE SUN

The best candidate for the Manchester United manager's job would be Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, according to a data company.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was spotted heading into Old Trafford with chairman Joel Glazer on Monday amid speculation over the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

Mario Balotelli is set to be thrown a career lifeline by Torino, according to reports.

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele walked out as manager of Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis after just three games in charge.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United reportedly rejected signing Ollie Watkins, with Erik ten Hag instead demanding Rasmus Hojlund moved to Old Trafford.

Arsenal are among the clubs following Mali youth international midfielder Baye Coulibaly.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in replacing Erik ten Hag with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly targeting Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Image: Ederson is reportedly wanted by PSG

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag's future as the Manchester United manager will be decided at an executive summit headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in London on Tuesday, with his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy favoured as a caretaker replacement should a change be made.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona vice-president Elena Fort says there is still no agreed date for the club's return to the Camp Nou, despite previous plans to play there before the end of 2024.

Chief marketing officer Claire Cronin has become the latest senior executive to leave Chelsea after 15 months at the club.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres will be out for at least six weeks after sustaining a right hamstring injury.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said everything is "so far so good" concerning quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from a concussion.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are hoping Darwin Nunez will gain valuable playing time with Uruguay after the Court of Arbitration for Sport temporarily lifted his suspension for clashing with rival fans.

The RFU wants to fund the £500m redevelopment of Twickenham by increasing the number of concerts held at the venue from three per year, each with a limited capacity of 55,000, to 15 events with audiences of up to 82,000.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly sought to escape the speculation surrounding his future during the international break by heading on holiday.

DAILY RECORD

Che Adams believes he has still to hit the heights for Scotland that he has delivered at club level.

Jack MacKenzie is set to join Aberdeen team-mate Nicky Devlin in the Scotland squad.