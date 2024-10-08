Man City eye move for ex-Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Manchester City are eyeing a move for ex-Liverpool target Martin Zubimendi as they scramble around for a Rodri replacement.

Martin Odegaard has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury, with the Arsenal captain hoping to be back in action soon.

Dominik Szoboszlai claims Arne Slot is calmer than Jurgen Klopp - with the German known for wanting to get involved on the pitch.

Football agent Kia Joorabchian splashed more than £8m on three new signings at the yearling sales on Monday.

Thomas Partey has been forced to withdraw from Ghana's squad for the upcoming international break, with Arsenal sending the midfielder for tests.

Paul Scally has revealed his "hurt" after being frozen out of Gillingham after 29 years.

Manchester City have been accused by rivals of trying to run the Premier League themselves after they dismissed the league's view on the verdict from the major tribunal between the two - and advised clubs to contact them rather than the league executive.

Jack Grealish remains adamant Gareth Southgate made a mistake with the devastating decision to leave him out of England's squad for the European Championships.

Belinda Moore has resigned from her role as chief executive officer of Premiership Women's Rugby in a shock development less than a week into the new season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had a giant £200,000 wall built at Carrington to keep his team's training sessions a secret.

Erling Haaland appears to be putting down roots in the UK to the delight of Manchester City fans after he was seen viewing a £3.5m house for sale.

Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt is facing the sack as Beerschot manager ahead of a crucial board meeting.

Como have offered a free beer to every Napoli fan who visits their match in February after their "beautiful sportsmanship".

Memphis Depay is at risk of having his Corinthians contract ripped up just one month after joining the club.

Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe came close to losing his thumb in a freak kitchen accident that required surgery.

AC Milan stars Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are reportedly at risk of being dropped after ignoring manager Paulo Fonseca's penalty orders against Fiorentina.

Nottingham Forest are hopeful that Morgan Gibbs-White could be fit to face Crystal Palace after the international break.

Nico Williams has been forced to withdraw from the Spain squad for their upcoming Nations League games.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is expected to be fit for El Clasico later this month, despite being forced to withdraw from Brazil duty with a thigh injury.

Manchester City reportedly already know who they want to replace the departing Txiki Begiristain as the club's new director of football - current Sporting director of football Hugo Viana.

The civil war in the Premier League has escalated with Manchester City warning of further legal action over the rules governing commercial deals between clubs and related companies.

Two Valencia fans have been detained in Singapore after they criticised the club's owner, Peter Lim, while on their honeymoon.

Sergio Garcia could be in line for a surprise Ryder Cup return after Luke Donald confirmed the Spaniard is considering paying millions of dollars to become eligible for next year's tournament in New York.

Kevin Nisbet is set to make it an Aberdeen hat-trick in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad.

Out-of-favour Kieran Tierney has reportedly accepted he will need to leave Arsenal in January.