Jurgen Klopp disowned by Borussia Dortmund fans after joining Red Bull empire - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp has been disowned by Borussia Dortmund fans after agreeing to return to football as global head of soccer at the Red Bull empire.

Erling Haaland insisted he has no regrets over his actions in Manchester City's powder-keg clash with Arsenal when he threw a ball at Gabriel Magalhaes' head.

DAILY MAIL

Erik ten Hag is planning on being in charge for Manchester United's next game after the international break despite a wall of silence over his future from the club.

The prospect of Sergio Ramos making a shock move to Egyptian club SC Zamalek remains a 'possibility' but some key stumbling blocks remain.

THE SUN

Chelsea could be set for a second chance at signing Victor Osimhen in January, according to reports.

A Manchester United wonderkid - Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel - dubbed "Kid Messi" is training with the club's U18s despite only turning 14.

An Isthmian League match due to take place this weekend has been postponed as a result of two international call-ups. Lancing FC requested to delay the clash after first-team players Knory Scott and Luke Robinson were called up to the Bermuda national team.

DAILY MIRROR

Erik ten Hag is planning to be in charge for Manchester United's Premier League game at home to Brentford a week on Saturday.

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Arsenal defender William Saliba.

DAILY STAR

Erik ten Hag is convinced he will still be in charge of Manchester United when the Premier League season resumes after the international break.

SCOTTISH SUN

Carlton Cole has accused Ronny Deila of running Celtic like a Mickey Mouse club when he was Hoops manager.

DAILY RECORD

Under-fire Steven Gerrard has borrowed from his Rangers playbook in a bid to swerve mounting pressure at Al-Ettifaq.