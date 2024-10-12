Manchester United to listen to offers for Harry Maguire in January, starting at just £10m - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester United will listen to offers for Harry Maguire in January - starting at just £10m.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool after withdrawing from the Egypt camp ahead of their clash with Mauritania on Tuesday night.

Ex-Liverpool, Crystal Palace and England defender Martin Kelly is set to join Salford City as a coach.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Premier League clubs have been warned that the cost of the civil war that threatens to tear the top-flight apart could be huge.

Liverpool have sent scouts to keep tabs on Jamie Gittens as interest in the Borussia Dortmund winger ramps up.

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui could be back playing by mid-November, according to Morocco manager Walid Regragui.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has fumed about his salary during a radio interview after failing to secure a pay rise since being promoted from U21s boss at the start of last year.

Russian amateur team Broke Boys FC, who are not recognised by FIFA, have reportedly made an ambitious bid to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chris Eubank Jr comfortably defeated Kamil Szeremeta but the fight's real drama came after the final bell, when Conor Benn stormed the ring and confronted Eubank Jr, reigniting the fierce rivalry between the two British fighters.

Graeme Souness insists he would not sign Paul Pogba for free after his doping ban, labelling the midfielder a 'wasted talent'.

SUNDAY RECORD

Steve Clarke is adamant that Scotland are still on the 'right path' despite their dismal record extending even further after their crushing 2-1 loss to Croatia in Zagreb.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ben Doak lit up Scotland's gut-wrenching defeat to Croatia in Zagreb but might not do the same against Portugal on Tuesday night, Steve Clarke says.