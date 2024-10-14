England line up glamour friendly in United States next summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

England are lining up a summer friendly in the United States next summer. The Football Association are understood to be considering a game Stateside next June, potentially against the USA, who are now managed by Mauricio Pochettino.

The organisation representing professional rugby players in England says it is 'concerned' by the fact the number of stars injured during full contact training in the 2022/23 season was the highest ever recorded.

THE TIMES

FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup and introduce a 32-team Club World Cup is now the subject of a joint complaint to the European Commission by players' union representatives and domestic league organisations.

Dean Henderson hired a private jet to fly his family to Finland after discovering that he would be starting England's Nations League match in Helsinki on Sunday.

THE SUN

Lee Carsley has been told he will not get the England job. The FA are believed to have added Pep Guardiola to the shortlist to replace Gareth Southgate.

Ben Chilwell could be the latest Premier League star to join the exodus to Napoli. The Italian giants are tracking the Chelsea full-back.

Manchester United could be forced to play Jonny Evans in an unusual position of left-back against Brentford. The defender was supposed to be a back-up this season but he has been drafted in to play due to another injury crisis at the club.

DAILY MIRROR

Lee Carsley insists England should appoint the best man for the job - even if he is not English.

Manchester United's controlling co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been urged to make a fresh move for Zinedine Zidane.

Pep Guardiola has compared Lionel Messi to Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan when explaining why he believes he is the best footballer ever.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Pep Guardiola is considering renewing his contract at Manchester City for another 12 months having also been sounded out to become the next England manager.

The PGA of America is facing accusations of pricing out genuine golf fans after hiking up the cost of tickets to next year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black to a staggering $750 (£574) per day.

Ineos Britannia hit out at "inconsistent umpiring" after going 4-0 down to New Zealand in the 37th America's Cup match on Monday, saying they still cannot understand why they were penalised in the pre-start to race three on Sunday and insisting the Kiwis "put the two yachts at risk".

The man leading rugby's multi-million pound brain injury lawsuits has been accused in court of pressuring a former England international to lie about having dementia.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association has identified Pep Guardiola as its dream target but is not hopeful of securing a deal for the Manchester City manager, with Lee Carsley no longer under consideration to become England's permanent head coach.

Richard Wigglesworth has been ­promoted to Steve Borthwick's No 2 as part of England's finalised coaching staff for the autumn internationals.

American investment in English football clubs is on the rise - from Arsenal to Chelsea, Wrexham to Birmingham - the game is attracting billionaire investors and high-profile celebrities. Next in line are Watford Women, but as well as helping to make the team financially sustainable, new partnership with Sound of Gol aims to tackle inequality.

The World Conker Championships is investigating cheating allegations after the men's winner was found to have a steel chestnut in his pocket.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen McGinn has joked brother John is under pressure from the family to be fit for Aston Villa's clash with Bologna - as part of his 30th birthday celebrations.

Hearts are finalising their move to make Neil Critchley their next manager.

Roberto Martinez insists he's ready to unleash Portugal 'icon' Cristiano Ronaldo on Scotland.