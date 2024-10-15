Manchester United open to letting £86m Antony leave on loan in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are open to letting £86m winger Antony go out on loan in January to help secure a permanent move for the Brazilian next summer.

Sir Alex Ferguson and the Manchester United football board have been asked not to enter the dressing room at Old Trafford - breaking a tradition that stretches back to the days of Sir Matt Busby.

Barcelona are interested in signing Erling Haaland to mark the re-opening of the Nou Camp, according to reports in Spain.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City are strongly considering the Sporting Lisbon head coach, Ruben Amorim, as their next manager if Pep Guardiola leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH



Chelsea's sporting directors have staunchly defended the club's eye-catching transfer and contracts policy, insisting it will help them 'win trophies consistently'.

Manchester United are the most injury-hit Premier League club, according to new research which shows player burnout is taking a record toll on other European divisions.

The 20-minute red card is one of several innovations that will be debated at a meeting of the World Rugby Council on November 14, with those discussions set to determine whether the initiative will be rolled out on a wider basis.

The man leading rugby's multi-million pound brain-injury lawsuits is facing "serious questions" from MPs and scrutiny from the Solicitors Regulation Authority over claims he pressured a former England player to lie about having dementia.

Bangladesh have replaced their head coach Chandika Hathurusingha after he was accused of slapping a player.

THE SUN

Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has axed the club's Christmas party.

Barcelona will move for two of the Premier League's biggest stars if they fail in their bid to land Erling Haaland.

Manchester United are targeting Bayern Munich stars Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies, according to reports.

THE I

Manchester City's succession planning continues in earnest despite their ongoing disputes with the Premier League, as they become the latest English giants to keep tabs on Shakhtar Donetsk superstar Georgiy Sudakov.

THE TIMES

Hearts have appointed Neil Critchley as their new head coach after using data from the analytics company owned by Tony Bloom, the Brighton & Hove Albion chairman.

The former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney would be interested in a return to English football after Jonas Eidevall resigned as Arsenal head coach.

Alex Mitchell is a serious doubt for England's autumn internationals after the Northampton Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson said there was still no time frame for his scrum-half to return from a neck injury.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola will finally welcome Claudio Echeverri to Manchester City in January once his loan spell with River Plate ends.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal could reportedly sanction an emotional return to Celtic for Kieran Tierney in the January transfer window.

Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski has claimed Bruno Fernandes was pushing to reunite at Manchester United after the pair played together at Udinese.

SCOTTISH SUN

A Highland businessman's £1.2m bid to save Caley Thistle from administration has been rejected by the club.

DAILY RECORD

Former Aberdeen star Joe Lewis has hung up his professional gloves to train the goalkeepers of the future.