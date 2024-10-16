FA reached out to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti before Thomas Tuchel appointment - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

The FA reached out to Carlo Ancelotti over taking the role of England manager prior to settling on Thomas Tuchel, it has seemingly been revealed.

Nottingham Forest - fresh from a £750,000 fine for an astonishing online attack on a VAR official - are advertising for a social media manager.

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia, who has been out of action for 17 months is reportedly nearing a return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is top of Real Madrid's transfer shortlist.

Raphael Varane has revealed he played the final 11 years of his career - including his three seasons at Manchester United - with only "one knee". And the France World Cup winner admitted: "I haven't tackled for years".

Erik ten Hag has ended the international break with a little more breathing space, following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England boss and his predecessor Gareth Southgate's decision to take a prolonged break before returning to management.

Cricket's governing body is undertaking cost-cutting redundancies as part of a wider plan to decentralise the game.

New England boss Thomas Tuchel might be set to turn to a pair of stars who he is known to admire - Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling.

Zinedine Zidane has been in constant talks with one of Manchester United's trusted chiefs.

Tensions at academy level between Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have led to scouts being denied access to youth games.

FCSB owner Gig Bacali has revealed they plan to rest players for their Europa League clash with Rangers as he puts Bucharest derbies at the top of his agenda.

A Highland businessman will meet the Caley Thistle board in a last-ditch bid to buy the stricken club and avert administration.