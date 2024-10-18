Real Madrid 'regret' signing Kylian Mbappe with club 'gutted' at his performances - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are reportedly 'gutted' at Kylian Mbappe's performance levels and 'regret' signing the France international.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering an alternative right-back signing to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are at the top of the list of seven of the most prominent English and British coaches who the Football Association did not interview for the post of permanent England manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe confirms that the FA did not contract him regarding the England job

England fear the All Blacks have been handed an unfair advantage for their opening Test match of the autumn after a series of new laws were introduced at short notice.

The English Football Association and its United States counterpart are battling for the international allegiance of the latest teenage prodigy with dual nationality, Landon Emenalo, son of former Chelsea director of football, Michael.

DAILY MIRROR

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has revealed defender Axel Tuanzebe faces months out after he was "very close" to losing his thumb in a freak accident at home before the international break.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United have triggered an extension in Dan Burn's contract, meaning the defender will remain on Tyneside beyond the end of the season.

Image: Newcastle defender Dan Burn (left) is set to sign a new contract

Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez confirmed on Friday he is in talks with Inter Miami over extending his contract.

THE SUN

Fulham have defended the eye-watering prices for tickets in their new stand - because they have 'business class' fans.

THE TIMES

The Formula 1 entrepreneur Eddie Jordan wants to buy London Irish and build a stable of rugby clubs similar to the City Football Group, whose teams include Manchester City, Girona and New York City.

EVENING STANDARD

Enzo Maresca says he will not stand in the way of his Chelsea staff joining Thomas Tuchel's England coaching set-up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca revealed that one of the team's analysts has been approached by England

Marseille sporting director Mehdi Benatia has confirmed the club will sign on-loan Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg permanently.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers could ask Ryan Kent to fight for a return to the club by offering him a chance to train at Auchehowie.

Rory Wilson could see his time at Aston Villa come to an abrupt end amid an escalating contract stand-off, according to reports.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

The SFA are braced for a whopping fine from UEFA after a pitch invader made a beeline for Cristiano Ronaldo during Tuesday night's Hampden Nations League clash with Portugal.