England boss Thomas Tuchel in line for £3m bonus if he wins World Cup - Paper Talk

Plus: Man City willing to sell Kyle Walker for £15m next summer; Mohammed Kudus could be hit with longer ban after being sent off for violent conduct against Spurs; Andy Carroll scores fifth goal in three games at Bordeaux; Jurgen Klopp slammed by fans at his former club Mainz

Saturday 19 October 2024 23:21, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

New England boss Thomas Tuchel will be in line for a £3m bonus if he wins the next World Cup.

Andy Carroll has sent his cult status with new club Bordeaux soaring after scoring his fifth goal in three games for the French side.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Mohammed Kudus could be hit with a longer ban after being sent off for violent conduct against Tottenham.

KUDUS RED CARD AND AGGRO VS SPURS THUMB

Erik ten Hag looks set to survive another day as Manchester United manager as his side came from behind to secure a much-needed victory against Brentford.

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck had to be stretched off the pitch at St James' Park following what appeared to be a serious injury.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has hailed Sir Alex Ferguson as football's greatest-ever manager - and insisted he has no intention of staying at Manchester City just to surpass the former Manchester United boss.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he doesn't have any desire to surpass Sir Alex Ferguson's achievements at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has been slammed by fans of one his former clubs, Mainz, after taking up a new role with the Red Bull group.

SUNDAY TIMES

Pep Guardiola has given the clearest indication yet that he is likely to extend his tenure as Manchester City manager after saying he is still in love with his job.

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are willing to sell Kyle Walker next summer for around £15m.

Kyle Walker appeals to referee Michael Oliver in response to Arsenal's first goal, scored by Riccardo Calafiori

SUNDAY RECORD

Sir Chris Hoy, the Olympic cycling icon, has disclosed that he has a life expectancy of "two to four years" after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Philippe Clement insists plans are in place to ensure Rangers make sicknote signings a thing of the past.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Brendan Rodgers is remaining coy on whether Aberdeen are genuine title contenders this year.

