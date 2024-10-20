Rapper A$AP Rocky set to buy EFL club Tranmere Rovers - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL club Tranmere Rovers, according to reports.

Neymar had to wipe away the tears as spoke about the year he has spent out of action due to injury as he closes in on a return.

THE SUN

Roma hero Kostas Manolas scored FIVE goals in just 34 minutes on his debut with a Greek non-league club he surprisingly joined after leaving Serie A.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning 11-minute hat-trick to book Inter Miami's spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

DAILY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is confident the forward will sign a new deal and remain at Anfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel discuss Mohamed Salah's legacy at Liverpool and how many Premier League goals he could reach

DAILY EXPRESS

Zsolt Low will not be part of Thomas Tuchel's backroom staff in England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly appointed England head coach Thomas Tuchel says he wants to win 'missing trophies' for the country ahead of the 2026 World Cup

THE TIMES

Howard Webb was listening to the match officials' communications during Arsenal's defeat by Bournemouth but had no input into the VAR decision to send off William Saliba, the referees' organisation Professional Game Match Officials Limited has insisted.

DAILY STAR

Portsmouth's players got stuck in a lift after they beat QPR on Saturday afternoon - leading their match-winner, Callum Lang, to start rationing water with this squad.

DAILY RECORD

Boss Philippe Clement has raised the eyebrows of Rangers fans after his post-match comments on Jack Butland's performance against Kilmarnock.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philippe Clement says his Rangers side weren't clinical enough in their loss to Kilmarnock

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini still reckons Celtic are a force to be reckoned in the Champions League ahead of their meeting on Wednesday and is not paying any attention to hammering dished out by Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers fans made their feeling clear towards the Ibrox board during their clash with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.