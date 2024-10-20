Rapper A$AP Rocky set to buy EFL club Tranmere Rovers - Paper Talk

Plus: Roma hero Kostas Manolas scores FIVE goals in just 34 minutes on his debut with a Greek non-league club; Zsolt Low will not be part of Thomas Tuchel's backroom staff in England; Lionel Messi scores a stunning 11-minute hat-trick to book Inter Miami's spot in the Fifa Club World Cup
Sunday 20 October 2024 22:49, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MAIL
Rapper A$AP Rocky is set to buy EFL club Tranmere Rovers, according to reports.
Neymar had to wipe away the tears as spoke about the year he has spent out of action due to injury as he closes in on a return.
THE SUN
Roma hero Kostas Manolas scored FIVE goals in just 34 minutes on his debut with a Greek non-league club he surprisingly joined after leaving Serie A.
Lionel Messi scored a stunning 11-minute hat-trick to book Inter Miami's spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.
DAILY MIRROR
Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is confident the forward will sign a new deal and remain at Anfield.
DAILY EXPRESS
Zsolt Low will not be part of Thomas Tuchel's backroom staff in England.
THE TIMES
Howard Webb was listening to the match officials' communications during Arsenal's defeat by Bournemouth but had no input into the VAR decision to send off William Saliba, the referees' organisation Professional Game Match Officials Limited has insisted.
DAILY STAR
Portsmouth's players got stuck in a lift after they beat QPR on Saturday afternoon - leading their match-winner, Callum Lang, to start rationing water with this squad.
DAILY RECORD
Boss Philippe Clement has raised the eyebrows of Rangers fans after his post-match comments on Jack Butland's performance against Kilmarnock.
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini still reckons Celtic are a force to be reckoned in the Champions League ahead of their meeting on Wednesday and is not paying any attention to hammering dished out by Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers fans made their feeling clear towards the Ibrox board during their clash with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.