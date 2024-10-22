Roma legend Francesco Totti suggests he is open to a 'crazy' return to professional football - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Roma legend Francesco Totti has claimed he is open to a "crazy" return, with the 48-year-old saying he would only need a few weeks of training to be match-fit.

Thomas Tuchel has suffered an early blow as England boss with long-time ally Zsolt Low, who worked with him at PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, not set to join him with the national team.

Aaron Ramsdale's father, Nick, is in hot water with Arsenal supporters after a social media post celebrating Bournemouth's win against his son's former club.

Hector Bellerin has been enthused by Mikel Arteta's willingness to embrace youth like Arsene Wenger - but stresses that the Arsenal boss is already forging his own path.

THE TIMES

Arsenal are investigating ways to expand Emirates Stadium in a bid to keep up with their Premier League rivals regarding match-day revenue.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won gold at the Olympics, has received several offers to turn professional.

DAILY MAIL

LaLiga could hold its first-ever domestic game on US soil this season with Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid lined up to take place in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Image: Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid could be played on US soil

Manchester United are putting plans in place to stop Rangers supporters from entering home sections of Old Trafford for the upcoming meeting in the Europa League.

Chelsea prospect Harvey Vale has teamed up with new representatives after the 21-year-old academy graduate stayed put in the summer despite interest from rival clubs.

Hibernian have held clear-the-air talks with major shareholder Bill Foley in the United States.

Diego Forlan has turned his hand to tennis and is set to feature at the Uruguayan Open next month, the tournament has announced.

Keely Hodgkinson has been controversially snubbed from the shortlist of the prestigious World Athletics Awards.

THE SUN

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is already looking for a new job less than a month after retiring, as he begins his journey to becoming a coach.

Jose Mourinho declined Fenerbahce's offer to find and rent him out the best house in Istanbul, in favour of staying in a luxury Four Seasons Hotel.

Inter Miami's addition to the Club World Cup has left Major League Soccer rivals furious with FIFA.

Fenerbahce have been consumed by "unhappiness and hopelessness" under new boss Jose Mourinho's steerage, according to a club legend.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has suffered an ankle injury on loan at Hull City which will rule him out until the new year.

Neymar made his return after 12 months out through injury when he appeared as a substitute for Al Hilal in their AFC Champions League game against Al Ain on Monday.

THE GUARDIAN

Julen Lopetegui is not in imminent danger of the sack despite growing alarm at West Ham about their poor start to the season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters and his 2024 season may be over.

Image: Novak Djokovic's season could be over

Manchester United are pushing hard to sign Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg and could lure him to Old Trafford in January, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United's Saudi Arabia takeover could be re-examined by MPs over the WhatsApp cache suggesting both the kingdom's Crown Prince and UK ministers were involved.

The PGA of America has been accused of charging volunteers almost $400 (£308) to work at next year's Ryder Cup - days after it emerged tickets at Bethpage Black would cost $750 (£577) per day.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has talked down the rumours that he is set to appear on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Image: Rangers Manager Philippe Clement (R) and former player Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell has rubbed salt in the wounds of Rangers after making his transfer exit feelings clear following his move to Blackburn Rovers.

Out-of-favour Luis Palma has taken to social media to hint he is ready to wait for his chance at Celtic after his latest snub.

SCOTTISH SUN

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's plans for a dream home on a golf course have hit a stumbling block after he bought it for £1.5m.

St Mirren are ready to back boss Stephen Robinson by handing him new long-term contract.

Livingston boss Davie Martindale is convinced the thrilling Championship title scrap proves that it's time for an expanded 18-team Scottish Premiership.