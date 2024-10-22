Barcelona legend Xavi in Man United frame if Erik Ten Hag gets sacked - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Xavi is emerging as a potential target for Manchester United if the club decide to sack manager Erik ten Hag.

Arsenal have reportedly registered interest in signing striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa this winter.

Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of former player Angel Gomes, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is said to prefer a move to Major League Soccer should he depart the Premier League champions.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has left the door open to becoming Manchester United's next manager - but admits that the job would make him less happy.

Six Premier League clubs have been found to be in breach of regulations aimed at protecting fans from the harms of gambling.

Sir Alex Ferguson is expected to miss a second match in succession after seeing his contract as a club ambassador torn up.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa goalkeeper Oliwier Zych has been tracked by Arsenal and Brighton ahead of competition among Premier League clubs to secure back-up cover.

Thomas Tuchel will be welcomed back to Chelsea as England's new permanent manager after he starts work on January 1, despite being sacked by the club's owners and poaching members of the club's staff.

Liverpool expect to receive in excess of £60m per year when their new shirt deal with Adidas kicks in for the start of next season.

Manchester City supporters took aim at their civil war enemies with a large LED screen stunt outside Premier League headquarters, as clubs met to discuss the outcome of the landmark arbitration.

Portmarnock looks almost certain to become the first course outside the United Kingdom to host the Open Championship, with Golf Ireland claiming that confirmation of government financial backing means the Dublin links "will likely" stage the game's oldest major.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace would reportedly consider David Moyes as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner should the under-fire boss leave Selhurst Park in the near future.

THE TIMES

Diego Forlan, the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker, will take his passion for tennis to new levels next month when he makes his professional debut at a second-tier ATP Challenger tournament in Uruguay.

THE GUARDIAN

Oliver Glasner's position as Crystal Palace manager is under mounting pressure after his side equalled the club's worst start to a Premier League season, with the Austrian's fate expected to be determined by results before the next international break.

THE ATHLETIC

Chelsea's highly-rated teenage defender Josh Acheampong has been told he will not play for the club's first team or development squad until he signs a new contract.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says Federico Chiesa's injury issues are linked to missing pre-season and adjusting to the greater intensity of English football.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

FC Midtjylland owner Anders Holch Povlsen is reportedly exploring the possibility of investing in Dundee United.