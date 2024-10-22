Bukayo Saka hoping to be fit for Arsenal vs Liverpool after hamstring injury - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Bukayo Saka is hoping to be fit to face Liverpool in Sunday's title showdown. The Arsenal winger is battling to be ready for this weekend as he hopes to return to full training which would give Arsenal a major boost amid the club's current injury crisis.

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has swapped keeping clean sheets for bank sheets. Lindegaard has revealed he has taken up a position with global investment bank UBS.

Chelsea director Jonathan Goldstein and the Glazers are among the prospective bidders who are eyeing up one of the eight teams in the Hundred.

THE GUARDIAN

Former Brighton manager ­Graham Potter - who held talks with Crystal Palace earlier this year about replacing Roy Hodgson - David Moyes and Gareth Southgate could be targets if Oliver Glasner is sacked.

The government is preparing to give the independent regulator powers to prevent Premier League clubs from selling their stadiums to related or third-party companies.

Jason Gillespie, Pakistan's red-ball coach, has described his role as "matchday strategist", acknowledging his reduced remit since a reorganisation one game into the series against England stripped him of his influence over team selection.

THE INDEPENDENT

Azerbaijan wants to host the 2027 Champions League final after it was stripped from Milan's San Siro.

Premier League club executives are seeking more answers from England's top division after leaked WhatsApp messages suggest that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman controlled the October 2021 takeover of Newcastle United, which would directly contradict the so-called "legally binding assurances" that there is separation between the Public Investment Fund and the Saudi state.

THE SUN

Panathanaikos want to land a winners' medal for George Baldock as they prepare for their first home game since his shock death. Manager Diego Alonso admitted the club and squad will play Chelsea on Thursday, still in a state of mourning, but teammate Facundo Pellistri says they are determined to win silverware as he watches "from the skies".

Shakhtar Donetsk general director Sergiy Palkin has slammed Chelsea for not knowing how to use "Ferrari" Mykhailo Mudryk.

Old pals Frankie Dettori and John Gosden are set for a shock reunion at the Breeders' Cup.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City supporters took aim at their civil-war enemies with a large LED screen stunt outside Premier League headquarters, as clubs met to discuss the outcome of the landmark arbitration.

More than 100 women's footballers have urged Fifa to drop a sponsorship deal with Saudi oil giant Aramco, branding it a "middle finger" to the female game.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement has received an injury boost with Ridvan Yilmaz returning to Rangers training.