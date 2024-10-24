Alexander Isak puts Arsenal on red alert with no Newcastle contract talks planned - Paper Talks

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are not in contract talks with Alexander Isak and there are no plans to enter negotiations with more than three years to run on his current deal - but it raises the chance of a summer move and will put Arsenal on red alert.

Callum Wilson is unlikely to feature in Newcastle's busy three-game week after feeling a muscle tightness, with the club keen for the striker to return in the best possible condition.

DAILY MIRROR

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists the club's top brass believe in Vincent Kompany - despite their battering by Barcelona.

Image: Bayern Munich were thrashed 4-1 by Barcelona on Wednesday

Former Marseille midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died aged 35 after suffering a heart attack.

Manchester United fans were attacked by a group of Fenerbahce ultras on Wednesday night ahead of their Europa League clash in Istanbul.

Arsene Wenger has seemingly thrown his weight behind Manchester City as they battle the 115 financial charges that have been brought against them.

Howard Webb has singled out Michael Oliver as the best footballer among the Premier League's referees.

Roberto Mancini is set for an eye-watering pay-out after leaving his role as head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team after just 14 months.

THE TIMES

The head of English cricket has warned the government that a major project to revive the sport among state school pupils could die if promised funding is withdrawn.

The Premier League will oppose any moves by the incoming football regulator to set the level of parachute payments after ministers claimed the system "causes wage inflation and increases clubs' debts".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Kookaburra ball will again be used for four rounds of County Championship action in 2025 - but the experiment of using it in early-season conditions has been shelved.

The first-ever England women's futsal team had to contribute to the costs of their own heart screening, training sessions and budget-airline hold-luggage fees ahead of Fifa World Cup qualifiers this month.

Lord Triesman, the former chairman of the Football Association, has said he is "deeply concerned" that the governing body he used to lead is "not providing women and girls with fair, safe sport" because of its policy of allowing biological males to compete in the female category.

World Rugby wants to clamp down on players shielding team-mates catching high balls after issuing a series of desired objectives to referees and coaches ahead of the November Tests.

THE GUARDIAN

Keir Starmer will try to find a host country for the 2030 Commonwealth Games this week as ministers try to shore up the event's future.

Lando Norris says he will make changes to his approach in his world championship battle with Max Verstappen.

Drama on the final lap as Ferrari sealed a one-two win with Max Verstappen given third after Lando Norris was handed a five-second penalty after going off track at the USA Grand Prix.

Belgian ultrarunners Merijn Geerts, Ivo Steyaert and Frank Gielen set a Backyard Ultra ultramarathon world record in the early hours of Thursday by running nearly 738km in four days and 14 hours in Retie, Belgium.

DAILY STAR

Juan Roman Riquelme attempted to stop police from clashing with fans in the early hours of Thursday morning.

DAILY EXPRESS

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that he has had conversations with Mercedes about a sensational return to the team in 2025, telling Toto Wolff 'I would consider it' when asked about his potential whereabouts for next year.

Franco Colapinto has explained that he snubbed Martin Brundle's interview on the grid walk at the United States Grand Prix because he was running late for the national anthem and wanted to stay in the zone ahead of the race.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United have written to the SFA and the SPFL asking for clarity after Inverness called time on Terrors goalie Jack Newman's loan deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Duncan Ferguson has insisted he did all he could to help stricken Caley Thistle - as he became the first to be culled by administrators BDO.