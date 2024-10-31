Erik ten Hag 'ruined' by Manchester United sacking - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Erik ten Hag has travelled back to his hometown after being left "ruined" by his Manchester United sacking.

Steven Gerrard is fighting for his job in the Saudi Pro League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

English stadium safety worries have been raised as the family of a fan who died following a fall at Southampton called in police after learning the club were allegedly warned for years to install handrails.

An international consortium advised by the veteran football financier Keith Harris is among three leading contenders for a 45 per cent non-controlling stake at Crystal Palace.

The Welsh Rugby Union has become embroiled in a fresh sexism scandal after threatening to withdraw its women's team from next year's World Cup if players did not sign new contracts.

A series of T20 franchise leagues are not adhering to anti-corruption standards, a former ICC official has revealed to Telegraph Sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy gave a spiky response to a reporter asking whether he would be picking the team while he's in charge

THE ATHLETIC

Aston Villa are in talks with Morgan Rogers over a contract extension.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants also expect Xabi Alonso to take over as manager next summer in a move that will see Carlo Ancelotti handed a role in the club's hierarchy.

Manchester United reportedly asked high-profile pundits to stop praising Jadon Sancho during the winger's loan stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Melissa Reddy explains why there has been a delay on Manchester United announcing Ruben Amorim as their new manager

SCOTTISH SUN

'Europe's most innovative coach', Malmo's Henrik Rydstrom, becomes a shock next Rangers manager favourite.

Kevin van Veen has appeared in court charged with conducting a three-year campaign of abuse against an ex-partner.

St Mirren's Jaden Brown, who drove while banned faces the prospect of being tagged if he doesn't stay out of trouble, a court has warned.