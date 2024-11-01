Ruben Amorim: New Man Utd head coach wants to bring £70m Ousmane Diomande with him to Old Trafford - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim wants to bring £70m Ousmane Diomande with him to Manchester United in a transfer for one of Europe's most-wanted stars.

Callum Wilson is set to become a target for four Premier League clubs in January.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke believes it's "entirely possible" Mohamed Salah will move to Saudi Arabia next summer.

Erik ten Hag has released a statement and spoken for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United.

Andy Robertson is facing a fight to keep his place in Arne Slot's Liverpool side.

DAILY MAIL

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam remains sceptical of fortunes at Manchester United changing solely because of a managerial alteration.

DAILY EXPRESS

Former Valencia youth player Jose Castillejo has tragically been killed after the Spanish city was hit by devastating flash floods this week.

DAILY RECORD

Graeme Shinnie has admitted the Midas touch of Jimmy Thelin has even got him daring to dream of finally lifting a trophy as Aberdeen captain.

Under-fire Philippe Clement insists he hasn't sought out the Rangers board for assurances on his Ibrox future.

THE SUN

Damien Duff has clinched his first league title as a manager after leading Irish side Shelbourne to glory.