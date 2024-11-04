Inter Milan and Barcelona prepare audacious swoop for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Inter Milan and Barcelona are prepared to make an audacious swoop for Enzo Fernandez - whose future at Chelsea is growing increasingly unclear.

Real Madrid's first-team locker room from the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will be auctioned off.

Tottenham star Pedro Porro will donate part of his salary to help with the clean-up of flood-hit Valencia.

Chelsea legend Michael Essien has taken the next step on his journey into football management by completing his UEFA course.

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Manchester United a stone overweight - and Erik ten Hag didn't even want him.

John Textor is eyeing a shock move for Watford if he sells his stake in Crystal Palace.

Frank Warren has given Anthony Joshua two days to take up his offer of a February rematch with Daniel Dubois.

DAILY MIRROR

Naby Keita issued an apology on Werder Bremen's WhatsApp chat after he refused to play for the team.

Frank Lampard could follow in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho after emerging as a surprise contender for the Roma job.

DAILY MAIL

Mason Mount has returned to full training at Manchester United following his latest injury lay-off.

Chelsea hope Cole Palmer will be passed fit to face Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League showdown, though face an anxious wait to see what damage was done at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe has been identified as the biggest problem in Real Madrid's current struggles by manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to reports.

Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska took to Instagram on Monday to share footage of significant flood water in and around the luxury home she shares with the Barcelona striker.

DAILY EXPRESS

Thousands of Arsenal fans have been banned from drinking alcohol for their Champions League away tie against Inter Milan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal sporting director Edu resigned on Monday following a double-your-money offer from Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, with Mikel Arteta to have a major say on how Arsenal replace him.

Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton revealed he would now vote against keeping VAR following the decisions that saw him text messaging referees chief Howard Webb mid-match in frustration.

Cole Palmer is expected to have a scan on the injury that left him limping out of Old Trafford, with Chelsea hoping he suffered a lucky escape.

Tottenham are set to trigger a one-year option to extend the contract of club captain Heung-Min Son.

THE TIMES

The British and Irish Lions have discussed playing a match in Las Vegas en route to their 2029 tour to New Zealand as rugby looks to cash in on the American market.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn is reportedly on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League.

Andy Halliday has strongly defended his decision not to celebrate his goal for Motherwell in their League Cup semi-final against his old club Rangers.

Scott Arfield has leapt to the defence of his former Rangers captain James Tavernier and believes that the players around the full-back need to do more to shoulder the burden at Ibrox.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts have banked a fresh £7m loan from one of their directors.