Liverpool track Antonee Robinson, David Raum, Leif Davis as long-term Andy Robertson replacements - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are tracking three left-backs as potential long-term replacements for Andy Robertson - Fulham's Antonee Robinson, David Raum from RB Leipzig and Ipswich's impressive Leif Davis.

Manchester United may need to hold an end of season fire sale to give new boss Ruben Amorim January transfer wriggle room.

Harry Maguire will miss England's Nations League deciders against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

Ipswich Town chairman Mark Ashton says he hopes to raise his club's stadium capacity to 40,000.

Joshua Zirkzee is on course for the exit door at Manchester United just four months after arriving, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Mohamed Salah once his contract with Liverpool expires in the summer.

Manchester United remain keen to build a new stadium, despite a final decision on what next for Old Trafford being delayed until next summer.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed that he has turned down offers to manage in the Premier League ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Arsenal.

Barcelona are considering a shock move to cut Alex Valle's Celtic loan short in January.

Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley has signed a lucrative deal to become sportswear giants Under Armour's face of the north.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City and Chelsea will be obliged to field their strongest teams throughout next summer's FIFA Club World Cup - while still having to release players for international duty immediately before it.

Arsenal narrowly avoided being penalised by UEFA for delaying their press conference ahead of their clash with Inter Milan as the media briefing started just before the cut-off time of 8pm.

THE ATHLETIC

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is part of a consortium that has made an offer to purchase a stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Matty Cash will miss Aston Villa's Champions League trip to Belgian side Club Bruges on Wednesday.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent will be out until 2025 due to a groin injury.

Real Madrid have appointed former futsal player and coach Marcelo Serpa Coelho to Juni Calafat's scouting staff.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Edu turned down a lucrative pay rise at Arsenal to pursue his aim of becoming a global head of football.

Thomas Tuchel has no intention of having any say on the squad or the teams Lee Carsley picks for his final games as England interim manager, against Greece and Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

THE GUARDIAN

A majority of Manchester United fans favour a new stadium rather than the redevelopment of Old Trafford, a survey has found.

Jason Kelce has apologised after he responded angrily to a confrontation with a fan before Ohio State's game with Penn State at the weekend.

DAILY EXPRESS

England's new manager Thomas Tuchel will not attend next month's World Cup qualifying draw as it falls before his official start date of January 1.

THE TIMES

The controversial penalty that led to Erik ten Hag being sacked as Manchester United manager less than 24 hours later should not have been given, according to Howard Webb.

A number of Premier League clubs have reserved the right to seek compensation against Manchester City over the club's 115 alleged rule breaches before a deadline on Tuesday.

Imane Khelif, one of the boxers at the centre of the Olympic gender row in Paris this year, is taking legal action in response to the latest reports in France claiming the gold-medal winner in the women's welterweight division has male XY chromosomes, the International Olympic Committee has said.

DAILY RECORD

Southampton are keeping close tabs on Motherwell's teenage sensation Lennon Miller.

Reports in South America have indicated Alexandro Bernabei could be in line for a sensational Argentina call-up - and the player says it would be a 'dream' realised.

Supporters of Celtic and Rangers will split tickets down the middle for the blockbuster League Cup final at Hampden next month..