Liverpool contact representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Aurelien Tchouameni's representatives to gauge his interest in joining them from Real Madrid.

Manchester United have set their sights on Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda, who has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young wingers under Ruben Amorim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Dimitar Berbatov break down what can be expected from Ruben Amorim's Manchester United

Sporting have reportedly slashed their asking price for Viktor Gyokeres, who is thought to be a target for Manchester United.

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Interim boss Lee Carsley has injury headaches to contend with as he selects his final squad before handing the England reins to Thomas Tuchel.

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs have been told Viktor Gyokeres, the Sporting striker, could be available for as little as £63m next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viktor Gyokeres underlined his brilliant form with a hat-trick against Man City - so will a club come in to sign the striker from Sporting?

THE SUN

Neymar is at risk of having his contract ripped up by Al Hilal, according to reports.

Crystal Palace are targeting a £20m-plus for Sunderland's teenage sensation Chris Rigg.

Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Benfica was delayed due to a problem with the subway system as a separate incident saw a station evacuated.

DAILY MIRROR

Unai Emery said Tyrone Mings' error will "never be repeated" as Aston Villa's Champions League bandwagon ground to an abrupt halt.

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could be left red-faced if incoming manager Ruben Amorim asks to sign his Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres - having sold the Swedish star for just £1m when he was at Brighton.

Leny Yoro has handed incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim a major boost by returning to training for the first time since fracturing a bone in his foot.

DAILY MAIL

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his return as US President.

DAILY STAR

Gary Pallister has urged incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy on his coaching staff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United's Andre Onana insists his team-mates have the ability to adapt to Ruben Amorim's style

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement has told Dujon Sterling he needs to prove himself over the coming weeks.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have already pocketed record Champions League prize money this season - even though they have got at least four matches still to play.