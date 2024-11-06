Liverpool contact representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - Paper Talk

Plus: Man Utd set sights on Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda; Viktor Gyokeres could be available for £63m next summer; Neymar at risk of having contract ripped up by Al Hilal; Crystal Palace target £20m-plus bid for Sunderland teen sensation Chris Rigg
DAILY EXPRESS
Liverpool have reportedly contacted Aurelien Tchouameni's representatives to gauge his interest in joining them from Real Madrid.
Manchester United have set their sights on Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda, who has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young wingers under Ruben Amorim.
Sporting have reportedly slashed their asking price for Viktor Gyokeres, who is thought to be a target for Manchester United.
Interim boss Lee Carsley has injury headaches to contend with as he selects his final squad before handing the England reins to Thomas Tuchel.
THE TIMES
Premier League clubs have been told Viktor Gyokeres, the Sporting striker, could be available for as little as £63m next summer.
THE SUN
Neymar is at risk of having his contract ripped up by Al Hilal, according to reports.
Crystal Palace are targeting a £20m-plus for Sunderland's teenage sensation Chris Rigg.
Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Benfica was delayed due to a problem with the subway system as a separate incident saw a station evacuated.
DAILY MIRROR
Unai Emery said Tyrone Mings' error will "never be repeated" as Aston Villa's Champions League bandwagon ground to an abrupt halt.
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could be left red-faced if incoming manager Ruben Amorim asks to sign his Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres - having sold the Swedish star for just £1m when he was at Brighton.
Leny Yoro has handed incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim a major boost by returning to training for the first time since fracturing a bone in his foot.
DAILY MAIL
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his return as US President.
DAILY STAR
Gary Pallister has urged incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy on his coaching staff.
DAILY RECORD
Philippe Clement has told Dujon Sterling he needs to prove himself over the coming weeks.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic have already pocketed record Champions League prize money this season - even though they have got at least four matches still to play.