Liverpool contact representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - Paper Talk

Plus: Man Utd set sights on Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda; Viktor Gyokeres could be available for £63m next summer; Neymar at risk of having contract ripped up by Al Hilal; Crystal Palace target £20m-plus bid for Sunderland teen sensation Chris Rigg

Wednesday 6 November 2024 23:55, UK

Paper talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly contacted Aurelien Tchouameni's representatives to gauge his interest in joining them from Real Madrid.

Manchester United have set their sights on Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda, who has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young wingers under Ruben Amorim.

Jamie Carragher and Dimitar Berbatov break down what can be expected from Ruben Amorim's Manchester United

Sporting have reportedly slashed their asking price for Viktor Gyokeres, who is thought to be a target for Manchester United.

Interim boss Lee Carsley has injury headaches to contend with as he selects his final squad before handing the England reins to Thomas Tuchel.

England interim head coach Lee Carsley

THE TIMES

Premier League clubs have been told Viktor Gyokeres, the Sporting striker, could be available for as little as £63m next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Viktor Gyokeres underlined his brilliant form with a hat-trick against Man City - so will a club come in to sign the striker from Sporting?

THE SUN

Neymar is at risk of having his contract ripped up by Al Hilal, according to reports.

Crystal Palace are targeting a £20m-plus for Sunderland's teenage sensation Chris Rigg.

Bayern Munich's Champions League clash against Benfica was delayed due to a problem with the subway system as a separate incident saw a station evacuated.

DAILY MIRROR

Unai Emery said Tyrone Mings' error will "never be repeated" as Aston Villa's Champions League bandwagon ground to an abrupt halt.

Unai Emery says Tyrone Mings' error was the 'biggest mistake' he has witnessed in his career

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could be left red-faced if incoming manager Ruben Amorim asks to sign his Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres - having sold the Swedish star for just £1m when he was at Brighton.

Leny Yoro has handed incoming Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim a major boost by returning to training for the first time since fracturing a bone in his foot.

Manchester United's Leny Yoro during the pre-season friendly against Rangers

DAILY MAIL

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his return as US President.

DAILY STAR

Gary Pallister has urged incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim to keep Ruud van Nistelrooy on his coaching staff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Manchester United's Andre Onana insists his team-mates have the ability to adapt to Ruben Amorim's style

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement has told Dujon Sterling he needs to prove himself over the coming weeks.

Dujon Sterling has agreed a new deal at Rangers

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have already pocketed record Champions League prize money this season - even though they have got at least four matches still to play.

