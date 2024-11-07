Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies lays down terms as Manchester United line up blockbuster move for star - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Alphonso Davies has laid down his terms as Manchester United line up a blockbuster summer swoop for the Bayern Munich left-back, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham United fear their technical director Tim Steidten could be in the running to replace Edu at Arsenal.

Declan Rice is preparing to push through the pain barrier and try to play for Arsenal and England after breaking his toe.

Gary O'Neil is facing a potentially pivotal encounter with Southampton this weekend and will come under severe pressure if Wolverhampton Wanderers' alarming run continues.

Emma Raducanu is in talks with Maria Sharapova's former fitness trainer as she looks to bolster her backroom team for next season.

Rory McIlroy intends to take an axe to his 2025 schedule and the bad news for the PGA Tour is that the world No 3 may skip not only one of the $20m 'Signature Events' but also the opening tournament in the FedEx Cup, the play-off series that is the cornerstone of the circuit's calendar.

DAILY MAIL

A leading Premier League figure is the subject of a safeguarding inquiry by the FA.

Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has launched a scathing attack on club chairman Daniel Levy in his new autobiography.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal intend to take their time over appointing Edu's successor as sporting director, with his deputy, Jason Ayto, set to step up until the recruitment process has been completed.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have reportedly been given encouragement that Everton will be willing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January transfer window.

Thomas Partey has been cut from the Ghana squad after "confidential" talks with boss Otto Addo.