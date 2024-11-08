Jose Mourinho targeting Newcastle manager's job if Eddie Howe leaves - Paper Talk

Plus: Ruud van Nistelrooy has Man Utd head coach ambitions; Amad Diallo set to be offered new Old Trafford contract; Steven Gerrard under increasing pressure in Saudi Arabia; Gennaro Gattuso denies Rangers job link
The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
THE GUARDIAN
Jose Mourinho is targeting the manager's job at Newcastle if Eddie Howe leaves St James' Park.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has said he would like to take charge of Manchester United on a permanent basis in the future but is committed to stay as an assistant to incoming head coach Ruben Amorim after a four-game spell in caretaker charge.
THE SUN
Amad Diallo will be offered a new five-year contract before the end of the year to keep him at Old Trafford.
New Manchester United gaffer Ruben Amorim will be without assistant Darren Fletcher for his first two Premier League games.
Cole Palmer will road test his knee injury on Saturday in the hope of being ready for club and country.
One of the Premier League's first managers - Lennie Lawrence - has returned to the dugout after a near-20 year absence to take over Hartlepool United aged 76.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
England have been accused of playing "absolutely disgraceful" versions of opposition anthems before kick-off as Twickenham was criticised for a perceived lack of respect towards visiting teams.
DAILY MAIL
Steven Gerrard's role as the manager of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq continues to come under pressure following his latest defeat.
Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner has admitted to holding talks with striker Eddie Nketiah to verify whether he suffered a hamstring injury during a private session with a personal trainer.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Rangers hero Gennaro Gattuso found himself grilled during his usual pre-match press conference about rumours linking him with the possibility of succeeding Philippe Clement at Ibrox.
Steven Naismith still believes he could have turned Hearts' fortunes around.
DAILY RECORD
Brendan Rodgers has warned he expects Celtic to get even better after their Champions League dismantling of RB Leipzig.