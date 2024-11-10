Borussia Dortmund want Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham to follow in brother Jude's footsteps - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Borussia Dortmund want Jobe Bellingham to follow in brother Jude's footsteps by moving to Germany.

Steven Gerrard has been tipped by Danny Murphy for a stunning return to Rangers amid his struggles in Saudi Arabia.

Frank Lampard is set to return to management with Coventry City, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim's start to his Manchester United career will be delayed until later in the week as paperwork on his visa to work in England has yet to be rubber-stamped.

A Remembrance Sunday minute's silence before Kilmarnock's clash with Celtic was abandoned after nine seconds when fans of the Scottish Premiership champions booed and sang pro-IRA songs.

James McClean said he takes offence at the poppy being "forced upon me" after standing by his ongoing refusal to take part in pre-match Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

Alejandro Garnacho refused to celebrate scoring for Manchester United after accusing fans of losing faith in him, it has been claimed.

THE TIMES

The RFU has no desire to sack Steve Borthwick as England head coach despite the team's slide in form which is "testing fans' patience", according to the No 8 Ben Earl.

West Ham majority shareholder David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten will meet next week to discuss the future of Julen Lopetegui after the head coach's poor start.

Ange Postecoglou has taken responsibility for Tottenham's performance levels in the Premier League after their 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes cast doubt over the future of interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who tasted victory on Sunday in his final game as manager, saying "everything changes" under incoming head coach Ruben Amorim.

Ange Postecoglou shared an awkward stare-down with a Tottenham fan after his side's 2-1 loss to Ipswich Town.

Inter Miami found themselves at the centre of a FIFA storm after their controversial inclusion in next summer's Club World Cup, and face uncertainty over the future of star man Lionel Messi after suffering a shock play-off loss to Atlanta United.

DAILY MAIL

Mark Cavendish ended his illustrious career in fitting fashion by winning the Tour de France Singapore Criterium on Sunday.

A Sheffield Wednesday fan has been spotted holding up a sign on his phone appearing to mock the death of former Sheffield United defender George Baldock in the stands at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal must string together a run of as many as six wins in a row to keep their slender Premier League title hopes alive, according to Paul Merson.

Real Madrid have ruled out bringing Sergio Ramos back to the club, believing a move for the former captain is "impossible", but the club are interested in signing a former Man City Premier League winner, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag made a surprise appearance watching former club Ajax on Sunday in the wake of being sacked by Manchester United, sparking suggestions he could be set to return to the club.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement understands why Rangers fans made their feelings heard after he subbed off Connor Barron - but told the Ibrox boo boys "you don't know everything".

Derek McInnes has hit out at a section Celtic fans for forcing the Remembrance Sunday minute's silence to be cut short at Rugby Park.