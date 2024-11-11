Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

The Sun

Manchester United have reportedly enquired about Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku.

David Moyes has been linked with a Premier League return with four teams potentially interested.

Daily Telegraph

Mike Phillips, the former Wales scrum-half, has launched an X-rated verbal attack on head coach Warren Gatland following Wales's first home defeat by Fiji on Sunday.

Russell Martin and Swansea City have settled their multi-million pound legal dispute over his defection to Southampton.

Hundreds of women are planning a protest at England's Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland over the banning of a teenage female footballer who asked a "bearded" transgender opponent: "Are you a man."

The Times

Next year's ICC Champions Trophy has been plunged into turmoil after India confirmed to the international governing body that they will not travel to Pakistan, the host nation.

Tommy Freeman has claimed that an improved England side will "properly go after" South Africa on Saturday by trying to rattle the world champions with a display of ferocious intensity.

Daily Mirror

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been called up for international duty by Norway, opening up a potential conflict between club and country.

Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola's heated exchange with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke was the subject of plenty of intrigue on Saturday evening - and an expert lip-reader has now revealed the Manchester City manager's jibes about 'crying' and being a 'baby'.

Martin Offiah believes an England Ashes victory next year would provide a major shot in the arm for rugby league in this country - and help the sport grow bigger than rugby union.

Daily Record

Johan Mjallby thinks Celtic will demand a fee in the region of £30m if they are to sell Nicolas Kuhn in January. It comes after reports suggest that the in-form winger is being tracked by Premier League sides Fulham and Brentford.