Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim dealt blow as Bayern Munich rule out January exit for Leroy Sane - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been dealt a transfer blow with Bayern Munich reportedly ruling out a January exit for winger Leroy Sane.

Lisandro Martinez and four other Premier League players endured a nightmare journey down to South America to link up with their Argentina team-mates after a connecting flight from Brazil was cancelled.

Ruben Dias has warned Manchester City's critics to write them off at their peril.

Arsenal chiefs are set to hold talks with the Kroenke family this week about their plans for upcoming transfer windows after sporting director Edu resigned.

Cody Gakpo reckons playing on the left has made him a dangerous weapon for Liverpool.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are privately blaming Thomas Tuchel's late arrival as permanent England head coach as a key reason behind the glut of squad withdrawals this week.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan in January, just six months after his £36.5m move.

THE SUN

David Coote has been booted off UEFA's match list as the fall-out grows from his astonishing video rant at Jurgen Klopp.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb confirmed that a full investigation is ongoing into the viral video which appears to show referee David Coote making derogatory remarks about Jurgen Klopp.

Ruud van Nistelrooy urged Manchester United's players to get behind new manager Ruben Amorim before signing off as interim boss with a 3-0 win over Leicester.

Bruno Fernandes has been hailed as a "hero" after helping a passenger on a plane while heading to Portugal.

Troy Deeney was left distinctly unimpressed by Manchester United ace Alejandro Garnachoa after he refused to celebrate his "unbelievable" goal against Leicester.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton have let go the majority of their full-time recruitment scouts as part of a restructuring of the envied department that helped earn the club £200m in a bid to stay one step ahead of their rivals.

DAILY STAR

Ruben Amorim has pledged to dine with club legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane in a bid to quickly immerse himself in the Red Devils' culture.

The Mirror's John Cross claims that new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is giving himself the best chance to succeed by working with staff he knows and trusts after it was announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy would leave the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Steven Gerrard will reportedly stay on as Al Ettifaq manager after showdown talks with club bosses.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bonnyrigg Rose are fighting for their future in the SPFL after landing a six-point penalty for their sloping pitch.

Scott Brown and Ayr United suffered a huge cup upset at the hands of Lowland League side East Kilbride.

DAILY RECORD

Al Ettifaq have cut ties with former Rangers director of football Mark Allen - as well as Steven Gerrard's right-hand man, Dean Holden.

QPR are weighing up a move to make former Liverpool and Rangers full-back Gregory Vignal their new manager.