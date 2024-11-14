Xabi Alonso set to leave Bayer Leverkusen at end of season putting Manchester City on red alert - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Xabi Alonso is said to have decided he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the current campaign - placing Manchester City on red alert.

Arsenal have set their sights on Simon Rolfes of Bayer Leverkusen as they continue their search for a new sporting director.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is dead set on landing a managerial role after being ejected from Manchester United following Ruben Amorim's arrival.

The Mirror's John Cross claims that new Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is giving himself the best chance to succeed by working with staff he knows and trusts after it was announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy would leave the club.

Real Madrid are weighing up a January move for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo - but they will have to pay double their £40m valuation if they want to land the Brazilian.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to swap Joshua Zirkzee for Viktor Gyokeres, proving Erik ten Hag's doubts about the Dutchman's transfer correct.

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has become the latest club legend to be snubbed as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ruthless cost-cutting.

THE SUN

Blackburn have admitted there are major doubts over the club's future as a result of the Venky's legal battle with the Indian government.

No referees or match officials have ever been tested for drugs - as David Coote's apparent 'cocaine shame' is set to end his career.

Former Reading player and owner Roger Smee is reportedly prepared to save the crisis-hit club with the help of a newly-formed consortium.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle's search for a new chief executive continues, and one man in the frame is Vinai Venkatesham.

Manchester United are considering cutting the budget they hand to their disabled supporters' association in half.

Newcastle defender Emil Krafth is facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Arsenal are hopeful injured pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available for their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on November 23.

Bruno Fernandes says he believes it is the 'right moment' for new boss Ruben Amorim to bring a change of energy to Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has visited Old Trafford for the first time as the new manager of Manchester United.

Newcastle's off-field recruitment drive, led by sporting director Paul Mitchell, continues to gather pace.

An Arsenal fan group has written to the club expressing 'genuine concern' over sexual violence in football.

THE ATHLETIC

Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte says he would listen to a call from Real Madrid if the Spanish club approached him.

Nikola Bartunkova, a promising 18-year-old tennis player from the Czech Republic, has accepted a six-month suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

THE GUARDIAN

Andres Iniesta has become co-owner of the Danish third-tier club Helsingør in the Spain legend's first major off-field venture since retirement.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jude Bellingham was among England players targeted with a green laser during their match with Greece at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Thursday night.

Israel supporters were involved in serious clashes at the Stade de France during the powder-keg international against France in Paris.

The Marylebone Cricket Club have this week met the six candidates ready to buy a stake in The Hundred's most highly prized team - Lord's-based London Spirit - with groups involving the Manchester United and Chelsea owners doing battle with Formula One's rulers.

A LIV-style breakaway league backed by US funding has already secured interest from up to 20 of the world's leading rugby players.

A singer for South Africa's national anthem will be provided on Saturday before England's match against the Springboks at Twickenham after the absence of one for opposition teams drew criticism.

DAILY STAR

Edwin van der Sar believes Manchester United supporters will have to be patient when it comes to seeing their club becoming serial winners again.

THE TIMES

Compensation claims by rival clubs could take several years to settle if Manchester City are found guilty of breaking the Premier League's financial rules.

Highlights from the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City.

Four Women's Championship clubs will allow spectators to drink alcohol at their seats while watching games this season, with Birmingham City and Southampton set to be part of the trial.

The new chairman of World Rugby has said his immediate priority is to avoid a financial "crisis" for the sport.

A new global franchise competition that would revolutionise professional rugby by signing up the best players in the world has secured major financial backing.

DAILY RECORD

An investigation has been launched into the 'conduct' of former Hibs' director of football operations, Derek White.

Mathias Kvistgaarden has opened the door to a January exit from Brondby amid reports Celtic have revived their interest in the versatile forward.

Wrexham defender Ryan Barnett has addressed speculation over a move away from the club with Rangers said to be among the interested parties.

Kenneth Vargas has admitted he could leave Hearts in January in a shock outburst.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Celtic star Anthony Stokes has avoided jail on appeal for a cocaine seizure and a high-speed car chase in Dublin.