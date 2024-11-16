Liverpool set sights on Lyon star Rayan Cherki as potential Mohamed Salah replacement - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Lyon star Rayan Cherki as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, with the French club seeking to raise funds to address their dire financial situation.

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Marylebone Cricket Club have this week met the six candidates ready to buy a stake in the Hundred's most highly prized team - Lord's-based London Spirit - with groups involving the Manchester United and Chelsea owners doing battle with Formula One's rulers.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has been warned its policy on transgender cricketers in the recreational game is "unsafe, unfair and discriminatory".

David "Bumble" Lloyd is one of the best-loved figures in English cricket. His son, Ben, once harboured hopes of following him into the game, but has forged his own path, and has now become the first British winner of a "drug-free" bodybuilding event in Las Vegas.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been left devastated by his departure from Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim insists Manchester United's crop of young stars cannot use their age as an excuse - adamant they must be prepared for the demands they'll face.

Former Aston Villa youngster Myles Sohna has retired from professional football.

It was Fergie time at Cheltenham as Il Ridoto and talented teen Freddie Gingell took charge in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

THE SUN

Cole Palmer watched Stockport County vs Wrexham as he enjoyed a Saturday off.

Dana White and the other UFC bosses have sanctioned a shock short-notice chance for tomorrow morning's card at Madison Square Garden.

THE ATHLETIC

Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski was denied the opportunity to play for Poland in Friday's Nations League defeat to Portugal due to a "human error" regarding the team sheet.

The NBA is strongly considering changing its 2025 All-Star Game to a tournament style format that would pit groups of All-Stars against one another, league sources confirmed to The Athletic on Friday.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic misfit Alexandro Bernabei is reportedly the subject of an ambitious swoop from Brazilian club Corinthians that also involves Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos.