Man City increasingly confident of Erling Haaland signing new contract - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are increasingly confident Erling Haaland will sign a new bumper deal.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

Wayne Rooney is set to star in a new documentary series about his time managing Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

Ruben Amorim is faced with the task of repairing the shattered confidence of £40m flop Joshua Zirkzee when he takes over as manager of Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Frank Lampard is expected to be among up to five candidates Coventry City will speak to about their vacant manager's job.

England and Republic of Ireland could face fines after both national anthems were jeered at Wembley ahead of the Nations League clash between the countries.

THE TIMES

Polish captain Piotr Zielinski refused to apologise after facing a barrage of criticism for taking a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo after their 5-1 loss to Portugal on Friday night.

Steve Borthwick, Bill Sweeney and Conor O'Shea will miss out on six-figure bonuses because of the England team's poor results this year.

THE SUN

Juventus are reportedly considering a shock move to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United.

Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has suffered an injury on international duty.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to make a move for Sporting starlet Geovany Quenda.

Manchester United and England have been handed an injury blow with Ella Toone ruled out for six weeks with a calf tear.

Tommy Fury will make his long-awaited return to boxing in January, it's been confirmed.

Jake Paul fired back at former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch just hours after his victory over Mike Tyson.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has suggested referees may have a personal agenda against him after his side's controversial Women's Super League defeat to Everton.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Rangers have reportedly been told to stump up £4m to snap up Lennon Miller from Motherwell.

Steve Clarke dropped a bombshell in Warsaw when he admitted he could drop Ben Doak for Scotland's must-win match with Poland.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is keeping tabs on Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn with his star rapidly rising.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hearts boss Steven Naismith has revealed he was offered a job as a postman after being sacked from his role at Tynecastle.