Man City increasingly confident of Erling Haaland signing new contract - Paper Talk

Plus: Frank Lampard is set to be among five candidates Coventry will speak to about their manager's job; Man Utd and England have been handed an injury blow after Ella Toone picked up a calf problem; England and Republic of Ireland could face fines after national anthems jeered at Wembley
Sunday 17 November 2024 23:01, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester City are increasingly confident Erling Haaland will sign a new bumper deal.
Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.
Wayne Rooney is set to star in a new documentary series about his time managing Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.
Ruben Amorim is faced with the task of repairing the shattered confidence of £40m flop Joshua Zirkzee when he takes over as manager of Manchester United.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Frank Lampard is expected to be among up to five candidates Coventry City will speak to about their vacant manager's job.
England and Republic of Ireland could face fines after both national anthems were jeered at Wembley ahead of the Nations League clash between the countries.
THE TIMES
Polish captain Piotr Zielinski refused to apologise after facing a barrage of criticism for taking a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo after their 5-1 loss to Portugal on Friday night.
Steve Borthwick, Bill Sweeney and Conor O'Shea will miss out on six-figure bonuses because of the England team's poor results this year.
THE SUN
Juventus are reportedly considering a shock move to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United.
Manchester United star Victor Lindelof has suffered an injury on international duty.
DAILY MAIL
Ruben Amorim is reportedly planning to make a move for Sporting starlet Geovany Quenda.
Manchester United and England have been handed an injury blow with Ella Toone ruled out for six weeks with a calf tear.
Tommy Fury will make his long-awaited return to boxing in January, it's been confirmed.
Jake Paul fired back at former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch just hours after his victory over Mike Tyson.
THE ATHLETIC
Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has suggested referees may have a personal agenda against him after his side's controversial Women's Super League defeat to Everton.
DAILY RECORD
Celtic and Rangers have reportedly been told to stump up £4m to snap up Lennon Miller from Motherwell.
Steve Clarke dropped a bombshell in Warsaw when he admitted he could drop Ben Doak for Scotland's must-win match with Poland.
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is keeping tabs on Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn with his star rapidly rising.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Hearts boss Steven Naismith has revealed he was offered a job as a postman after being sacked from his role at Tynecastle.