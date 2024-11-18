Manchester United scout Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of January transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United had eyes on Viktor Gyokeres on Saturday as Ruben Amorim's top target scored his fifth goal of the Nations League campaign.

Chelsea are plotting a summer raid on Liverpool for their goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Frank Lampard is set to have an interview at Coventry this week.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on Antony in January as the club prepare to start a new era under Ruben Amorim.

Former captain Harry Maguire is among seven stars whose Manchester United careers could end under Ruben Amorim.

Paul Pogba is not likely to consider a return to Manchester United as the France midfielder, who is recently returned from a drugs ban, weighs up his options.

Ruben Amorim is waiting for his analyst Eduardo Rosalino to be granted a work permit before joining Manchester United's backroom staff.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ruben Amorim is set to operate on a more modest budget than Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and will be tasked with maximising the untapped potential in the squad as the club aim to end the damaging and costly cycle of mass overhauls.

England will try to lure talent back from France in an effort to boost Steve Borthwick's squad by offering enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts, with prodigious lock Junior Kpoku a major target.

THE TIMES

Marcus Trescothick has said that Jacob Bethell is the "real exciting one" coming through the England ranks and is backing him to become the next Harry Brook in all formats.

The British & Irish Lions will play a First Nations and Pacific Island heritage Australian team instead of the defunct Melbourne Rebels on their tour next year.

DAILY MAIL

Cristiano Ronaldo has teased fans by telling them his next podcast will "break the internet" thanks to a mystery guest.

Former Liverpool striker Divok Origi is in a unique position, having to remain at AC Milan - where he hasn't featured in over a year - in order to benefit from tax regulations in Italy.

The Premier League has entered into its own diversity programme after complaints from some of its clubs.

Mike Tyson is in "rough shape" following his Netflix bout with Jake Paul and is "grateful" that the YouTuber didn't kill him as threatened, according to a source close to the legendary boxer.

THE ATHLETIC

Sudan have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite an ongoing civil war in the country.

An Arsenal fan group has written an open letter to the club over what it describes as "deeply concerning" sexual violence allegations in the sport.

The Los Angeles Lakers have commissioned a statue of legendary coach Pat Riley, the team announced Monday.

DAILY RECORD

Dumbarton are reportedly set to enter administration on Tuesday and will also be hit by a huge points deduction that will see them drop to the foot of League One.