Ousmane Diomande: Sporting Lisbon defender favours move to Man Utd rather than Man City - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs are said to be growing in confidence that the division will win Friday's vote on sponsorship rules following a landmark legal challenge from Manchester City.

Image: Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande is said to be leaning towards joining Manchester United rather than Manchester City

Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande is said to be leaning towards joining Manchester United rather than Manchester City as interest in him continues to grow.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho is reportedly attempting to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to join Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

Image: Jose Mourinho wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join Fenerbahce at the end of the season

A-list celebrities are exploring takeovers of EFL clubs after watching Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's success with Wrexham.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is reportedly being targeted by Juventus in a shock potential loan deal as he searches for game time away from Stamford Bridge.

Image: Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is being targeted by Juventus

The PDC World Darts Championship is set for a major shake-up starting with the 2025-26 edition and the tournament could leave the iconic Alexandra Palace venue, according to Barry Hearn.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Asher Opoku-Fordjour is set to make his England debut against Japan this weekend as Steve Borthwick looks to blood the next generation of props.

THE TIMES

The RFU is set to lose close to £40 million in its next annual accounts - the largest figure in its history and on a similar level to some Premier League football clubs.

THE GUARDIAN

Japanese Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda said he was interrogated in his pyjamas for several hours by United States border control officials before being let into the country for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Junior has spoken about his fight against racism, describing it as an ongoing battle that he is happy to take on, but warning that he alone "can't fight all that Black people have been suffering".

Image: The Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has spoken about his fight against racism

THE ATHLETIC

Serie A has become the first top-flight league to introduce an additional transfer window before the inaugural Club World Cup next summer.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester United misfit Christian Eriksen has been told he could be a massive addition to Celtic's Champions League push amid escalating transfer rumours.

Image: Man Utd misfit Christian Eriksen has been told he could be a massive addition to Celtic's Champions League push amid escalating transfer rumours

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Britain's elite clubs spied on Lennon Miller this week. Celtic and Rangers reps were joined by scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa.