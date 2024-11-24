David Moyes linked with making sensational return to Everton - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN

David Moyes will be a target for a dramatic return to Everton after the American takeover.

Thomas Tuchel is set to replace Gareth Southgate as president of the League Managers Association.

Ruben Amorim will scrap with old pal Hugo Viana for Sporting Lisbon ace Viktor Gyokeres next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is being sued by a cosmetic doctor over an alleged unpaid £40,000 bill.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

IPL franchise owners hoping to invest in the Hundred are set to be warned that discriminating against Pakistani players would be ethically unacceptable and devalue the tournament.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Paris St Germain left wing-back Nuno Mendes.

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has seemingly confirmed that his marriage to Fanny B is over.

Dana White will offer Conor McGregor a UFC lifeline in the future, despite the fighter losing his civil sexual assault case in Ireland this week.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Rugby Football Union has been caught up in a bizarre artificial intelligence (AI) mix-up over criticism of Tom Curry's selection to face Japan on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola was given fresh assurances that Manchester City will win their ongoing legal battle with the Premier League before he signed the contract that will keep him at the Etihad until 2027.

Sir Alex Ferguson's former No 2 Rene Meulensteen has claimed Liverpool transfer target Omar Marmoush would be a great fit for Manchester United.