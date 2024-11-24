Steve Cooper stunned by Leicester sacking with Graham Potter a contender to replace him - Paper Talk

Plus: Leicester sacked Steve Cooper as manager after the hierarchy were left unconvinced by performances with player friction also a factor; Leicester players were seen partying in Copenhagen just hours after losing to Chelsea; under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be leaving
Sunday 24 November 2024 22:31, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Steve Cooper is said to have been left stunned by his Leicester sacking, with Graham Potter a likely contender to replace him at the King Power Stadium.
THE SUN
Leicester players were seen partying in Copenhagen just hours after losing at home to former manager Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.
THE GUARDIAN
Leicester City sacked Steve Cooper as manager on Sunday after just five months in charge. Leicester, promoted last season, are 16th in the Premier League, outside the relegation zone, but the hierarchy have been left unconvinced by performances, with player friction also a factor behind the scenes.
Kyle Walker insists Manchester City have not lost confidence despite Saturday's fifth consecutive defeat to Tottenham, with the captain insisting beating Feyenoord on Tuesday will recapture the champions' "mojo".
DAILY EXPRESS
Ruben Amorim pinpointed Joshua Zirkzee and Jonny Evans as two Manchester United players who need to improve after Sunday's underwhelming 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.
DAILY MIRROR
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick believes on-loan Liverpool star Ben Doak is being targeted after a string of impressive performances.
DAILY RECORD
Under-fire Rangers boss Philippe Clement will not be leaving the club.
Scott McTominay has been crowned as the 'best number eight' in Italy by Lazio hero Hernanes.
The Bhoys Celtic ultras have released a scathing statement on Hearts over the number of away tickets for Hoops fans.
SCOTTISH SUN
Hearts have issued an apology after a picture of a notorious loyalist killer was displayed on their stadium's big screen.