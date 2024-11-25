Guglielmo Vicario's injury set to force Tottenham into new goalkeeper move in January transfer window - Paper Talk

Plus: New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is staying in a swanky hotel famous for its celebrity guests; Tottenham's players were surprised to learn of Guglielmo Vicario's injury; former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner avoided being stabbed during a horrific incident in New York
Monday 25 November 2024 23:00, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Tottenham could be forced into the January transfer market to sign a new goalkeeper after Guglielmo Vicario underwent surgery on a fractured ankle, with Vicario expected to be out for months rather than weeks.
Emma Hayes, head coach of the United States women's team, says she will "hum along" to both the English and American national anthems ahead of the sides' match at Wembley on Saturday.
Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union's chief executive, will be paid £1.1m this year after receiving a pre-agreed performance bonus, despite the governing body recording a near-£40m loss.
DAILY MAIL
Guglielmo Vicario's injury arrived as a surprise to his Tottenham team-mates on Monday, who had no inclination of the severity of the injury after the Manchester City win.
New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is staying in a swanky hotel famous for its celebrity guests including superstars Rita Ora and Lady Gaga.
Former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner avoided being stabbed during a horrific incident after a knife-wielding individual attacked the group he was with while visiting New York.
THE SUN
Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey reckons David Coote should keep his job.
Gary Lineker has named his choice to become the next Leicester manager - former England interim boss Lee Carsley.
THE GUARDIAN
Diogo Dalot believes Ruben Amorim is precisely what Manchester United need as he talked up the clarity of the new head coach's messaging and his highly-demanding nature.
The Football Association has apologised after a live broadcast of the Women's FA Cup third-round draw experienced significant technical problems.
DAILY RECORD
John McGinn admits the stories about his botched transfer to Celtic in 2018 really annoy him - but has not ruled out pulling on the colours of his boyhood club further down the line.
Jermain Defoe says he has been taken aback by Rangers' regression since his Ibrox departure nearly three years ago and admits watching the side's current slump under Philippe Clement has been tough to watch.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic legend Chris Sutton has branded Rangers "pathetic" in the wake of Saturday's draw with Dundee United.