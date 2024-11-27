Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch £70m Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres against Arsenal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch £70m-valued striker Viktor Gyokeres - and two of his Sporting Lisbon teammates - play Arsenal in the Champions League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is available on loan this January, with the very promising Republic of Ireland international currently unable to get game time under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Bill Sweeney, the Rugby Football Union chief executive, and chairman Tom Ilube have been told their positions are "not tenable" after reporting significant pay rises in a year dogged by redundancies, financial losses and England defeats.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have been urged to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo if Mohamed Salah does leave the club at the end of the season.

Ruben Amorim's home debut as Manchester United head coach will see twice the usual number of away fans at Old Trafford.

Teenage defender Godwill Kukonki is said to be on track to make Manchester United history after catching Amorim's eye.

GUARDIAN

Hearts will create Scottish football history by appointing Shelley Kerr, a former manager of the women's national team, to a key position relating solely to the development of male players.

SUN

Barcelona have made Newcastle's Alexander Isak their number one summer target.

Image: Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is on Barcelona's radar

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he even changed his bedroom routine in order to solve his injury woes.

Chelsea are considering a summer swoop to re-sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Manchester United have four strikers on their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Clement admits he's run out of credit with the Rangers support but Connor Barron says the players are still banking on his Belgian boss.

Rangers are reportedly among the clubs who have shown an interest in taking Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt on loan in January.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are facing a fresh injury sweat over talented young striker Zak Lovelace.

Dundee Utd manager Jim Goodwin insists he wasn't trying to get a rise out of Rangers boss Philippe Clement - because every team going to Ibrox tries to tap into their fans' frustrations.