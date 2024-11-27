Manchester United draw up four-player striker wish list for January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United draw up a four-player striker wish list for January with Viktor Gyokeres put on hold.

Liverpool face an anxious wait over the fitness of Ibrahima Konate after he picked up a late injury against Real Madrid.

Ruben Amorim admits there is "a concern" over the lack of goals in his Manchester United side and has challenged his forwards to solve the issue.

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is contemplating retiring at 31 after failing to find a new club.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have found themselves involved in a planning row as they look to build a new training centre for the club's young stars.

DAILY MAIL

Formula One's leading steward Tim Mayer has been sacked by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The Premier League's war with Manchester City over 115 alleged breaches of financial rules could not be settled until after next season.

The EFL has written to all of its clubs in the wake of the latest David Coote allegations to urge them to consider upping security around referees at forthcoming matches.

The organisers of rugby's rebel league have set a target of September 2025 to activate millions of pounds' worth of player contracts for a competition that could upend the sport.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City's owner has confronted players over a 'disrespectful' Christmas party video.

Bill Sweeney's £1.1m salary as Rugby Football Union chief executive was boosted by blending together the win percentages of the England men's and women's teams, with the women producing a far superior win percentage over the bonus period.

Newcastle Falcons owners are seeking to sell the Premiership club.

Greg Norman is being replaced as the chief executive of LIV Golf by Scott O'Neil, who has been in charge of Legoland.

DAILY RECORD

Auston Trusty admitted it was an angry Celtic dressing room on Wednesday night but no one was raging at Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic fans have slammed the club - after they offered supporters the chance to buy virtual sections of the Parkhead pitch.