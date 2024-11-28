Mohamed Salah tipped for transfer that could eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo deal - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Mohamed Salah is a "dream" signing for Saudi Pro League clubs next summer and his transfer fee could eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo's if he joins, according to reports.

Fans from both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Everton will all put aside their rivalries and join forces this weekend to protest against rising ticket prices.

THE SUN

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho rolled back the years by scoring a stunning free-kick in an El Clasico exhibition match.

Ruben Amorim is already working on bolstering his Manchester United defence. The new United boss wants Benfica's rising star Tomas Araujo, 22, and could push for a £50m deal for the central defender when the transfer window opens in January.

Image: Ruben Amorim has reportedly identified a defensive transfer target

DAILY MAIL

An astonishing bid by Wladimir Klitschko to come out of retirement to challenge Daniel Dubois for his world heavyweight title has been rebuffed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The senior leadership of the Rugby Football Union could face a vote of no confidence over the bonus payments controversy following a revolt by the governing body's council members and widespread anger from employees and players.

England have banned players from appearing in the Pakistan Super League and other franchise leagues that clash with the domestic summer, even while an exception continues to be made for the Indian Premier League.

The Marylebone Cricket Club has placed recently-appointed director of cricket and operations Rob Lynch in temporary charge of the club after a hold-up in its search for a new chief executive.

THE GUARDIAN

Farhad Moshiri has agreed to convert his £451m loan to Everton into shares if the club has not been sold by the time new Premier League regulations on shareholder loans come into force.

Reece James is not expected to play before the end of December after a scan revealed the extent of the Chelsea right-back's latest hamstring injury.

Image: Reece James has struggled with injuries and is set to be sidelined for several weeks

The recently sacked FIA race steward Tim Mayer has delivered a stinging rebuke to Formula 1's governing body and the management of its president Mohammed ben Sulayem, with the FIA once again left reeling in the face of very public criticism.

THE TIMES

Newcastle Falcons have been put up for sale. Semore Kurdi, the chairman since 2011, is looking to sell "majority or outright interest" in the club and the 30-acre Kingston Park stadium site.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have been branded "offensive" for hiking ticket prices while the season is underway and using financial regulations as an excuse.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scottish football bosses are set to pay tribute to Davie Cooper on the day the national team face Greece.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces the sack at Besiktas after his nightmare season continued with a shock 3-1 to defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv.