Viktor Gyokeres could leave Sporting in the January transfer window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Viktor Gyokeres will probably be one of the most high-profile transfers in 2025 - most likely in the summer. A January move cannot be ruled out, but the expectation is he leaves Sporting CP at the end of the season.

Ipswich striker Liam Delap is generating interest among bigger clubs over a potential move next summer. The 21-year-old is being tracked by many Premier League clubs and some attended the recent draw against Manchester United.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has three options regarding his future. Extend with City, move to Saudi Arabia or join Major League Soccer.

Liverpool are trying to renew Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract, but so far there is no agreement in place amid strong interest from Spain.

West Ham have been scouting prospects in Ligue 1 and Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is one of the targets.

THE SUN

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has opened up on his regret of quitting at Stamford Bridge and his love for an unlikely star.

Paul Pogba's first game after his ban from football was lifted was cancelled just days before kick-off.

Image: Paul Pogba insists he is not finished from football yet

DAILY MAIL

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has led VAR outrage after his side saw a controversial goal ruled out during the 1-1 draw with Brighton on Friday.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has revealed all on his sleep deprivation routine, becoming a football commentator and why Forest winning the Premier League title is not far away.

Image: Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Leicester

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England all-rounder Chris Woakes proved he can perform overseas as he helped his team seize control in the first Test against New Zealand.

Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw's medals are up for auction and could be sold for as much as £50,000 just three months after his death.

THE GUARDIAN

Australia have suffered another blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the second Test against India with a side strain.

Image: Australia's Josh Hazlewood

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Adam Idah has admitted he is yet to hit the same heights of last season for Celtic.

Rangers are really keen to sign a Championship striker but there is a catch involved in the deal.

DAILY RECORD

Lawrence Shankland sat in the Hearts dressing room in silence and would not speak to anyone after missing a penalty against Club Brugge.

Kai Fotheringham is out of contract at Dundee United in the summer as he opened up on his situation.